For the Cecil Whig newspaper Memorial Day edition on Friday, May 28th, there will be a price of $3.00 instead of our usual single copy price. This is because we will have special Memorial Day content and previews of events happening during the holiday weekend. This price increase is for the Friday, May 28th paper only.
Thank you for being loyal readers and patrons of our local, community newspaper. We strive to make content that is representative of our communities and honoring those who have served, and made the ultimate sacrifice, is one of our priorities.
All of our content, like normal, will also be available on our website. Again, thank you for continuing to read the Cecil Whig and we look forward to continually serving you with quality, impactful journalism for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.