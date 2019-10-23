Learn more about genealogy with these five things from the Cecil County Public Library.
WATCH: "Finding Your Roots." Discover surprising ancestral stories of famous guests, hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Seasons 1-3 are available on Hoopla!
LISTEN: "Inheritance" by Dani Shapiro. When Dani Shapiro submits her DNA for analysis through a genealogy website, she is stunned by the result that her father is not her biological father.
Listen on Overdrive: https://maryland.overdrive.com/maryland-cecilcounty/content/media/4003676
READ: "Who Do You Think You Are?" by Megan Smolenyak. A fantastic step-by-step guide that provides everything you need to know to start or continue your genealogy research.
Read now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:231759/one?qu=who+do+you+think+you+are+megan+smolenyak
EXPLORE: Explore your ancestry! Join experienced researcher Sue Brenchley to learn how to find and document your Revolutionary-era patriots. "Genealogy Research: Finding Your Revolutionary Patriots" in Cecilton, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.
Sign up now: http://md.evanced.info/cecil/lib/eventsignup.asp?ID=14828
CREATE: Create your own family tree through the “Genealogy Basics” class on Gale Online Courses! The course will guide you how to begin your search, and provides access to several subscription-based Web sites, which you can access while enrolled in the class.
Learn more: https://education.gale.com/l-elkt98452/online-courses/genealogy-basics?tab=detail
