It’s First Friday! We have a special Q&A with the artists featured at Cecil County Arts Council’s event this evening at 135 E. Main St. in Elkton from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
March at the arts council brings local alcohol ink artists Jennifer Lex Wojnar, Catherine M. Houghton and Julie Cargill together for a group exhibition. Their exhibition “Imagininks” will display the artists’ works with alcohol ink on various mediums. In conjunction with the featured show, the open show “Edibles” will hang in the back gallery.
Q: What led you to decide to have a group exhibition?
Julie Cargill: We wanted to highlight the versatility of this relatively new medium while celebrating our unique styles.
Q: How did you meet one another?
Catherine M. Houghton: Julie was a student in one of my alcohol inks classes at the Palette and the Page. She immediately responded to the challenges of the medium and it’s been fun to see her really develop her own style. Jen and I met at CCAC through our mutual interest in alcohol inks.
Q: Why do you enjoy working with alcohol ink? Are your techniques different from one another?
Julie Cargill: I love the unpredictable nature of the ink and the challenge of trying to control it! I’m never more focused than when I paint. It’s like active meditation. Our techniques are definitely unique and ever evolving as we grow as artists.
Jennifer Lex Wojnar: One of the best parts of alcohol ink is that it has a mind of it’s own. I believe we each approach alcohol ink differently. I like to start more abstract and see where the ink takes me. Adding in texture and patterns before working on the focus of the painting, giving the piece a folk art feel.
Catherine M. Houghton: I fell in love with alcohol inks for their vibrant colors and unpredictability. Even after eight years of painting with them on an almost daily basis, I am still surprised and delighted by the way the inks interact to create beautiful patterns and shapes with just a touch of subtle direction.
For the first three years, I did not use brushes or try to excessively control the inks. Instead, I used gravity and air to move the inks, with an occasional cotton swab assist. After taking a few classes that focused more on controlling the inks, I have broadened my techniques to create more representational pieces. Having experienced the spectrum of loose and control styles with alcohol inks, I prefer to let the inks show their personality and my work tends towards a more impressionistic style. My favorite works are a unique balance of intention and serendipity.
Q: When did you first start working with alcohol inks and do you prefer them over other mediums?
Julie Cargill: I took a workshop with Catherine and it was love at first stroke! Alcohol ink has a magical quality that other mediums don’t have for me.
Jennifer Lex Wojnar: While teaching summer camp at Art First Inc in 2016, I was introduced to Alcohol Ink and was instantly hook. I loved the face that it can be put on some many different surfaces, wood panels and gourds are two of my favorites.
Catherine M. Houghton: I’ve been working with alcohol inks since 2012. At that time it was a relatively new medium for fine arts (It was primarily used for crafting prior to 2005). It has been interesting to experience the exponential growth and excitement around alcohol inks.
The social media sites for alcohol inks have an enormous number of participants now and it is fun to see the different ways inks are used by different artists. I think this will be a draw for our show because all three of us have such different styles.
Q: When did you discover your love for art?
Julie Cargill: I have a background in Interior Design and dabbled in a few other mediums before discovering alcohol ink. I’ve always loved art and come from a long line of painters but never knew my own artistic ability until fairly recently.
Jennifer Lex Wojnar: As a child, my father painted as a hobby. In school art was always my favorite subject. Once in middle school and high school, I took many weekend classes at Moore College of Art. I received a Bachelor of Fine Art from Tyler School of Art at Temple University, focusing on Metals and Photography. After several years of working in the jewelry industry, I returned home to scenic Chester County PA to start a family. I changed my focus back to painting.
Catherine M. Houghton: My mother is an artist and my father was a scientist and I was encouraged to explore both fields from a young age. I chose science as a means to make a living, but maintained my interest in photography and painting throughout my career as a science teacher. A few years ago, I retired from full time work and am pursuing my art interests. I love being able to create on almost a daily basis, and really enjoy sharing the passion with students in my art classes.
Q: Who or what inspires your works?
Julie Cargill: I often begin with an idea and end with something completely different. Alcohol ink has a way of forcing fluidity — in my art and my expectations. I do enjoy painting from a reference though as it’s always a gratifying challenge.
Jennifer Lex Wojnar: I love all the great impressionist painters and Frida Kahlo when I paint. For my gourd work there are so many talented gourd artists that inspired me, many which live right here in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Their work can be found through the American Gourd Society (yes it’s a thing and you should check it out).
Catherine M. Houghton: I am drawn to paint nature-plants, animals and landscapes. I hope my paintings remind viewers of the unique beauty of our natural world and that viewers are drawn into my landscapes as a place they would like to be.
Q: Will you have demonstrations where you can introduce people to alcohol ink?
Julie Cargill: A goal for 2020 is to produce a series of e-courses... so stay tuned!
Jennifer Lex Wojnar: I teach alcohol ink and other classes at the Cecil County Arts Council once a month. I can also be found teaching in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Catherine M. Houghton: I teach classes at several locations in the area. Folks who are interested can look for my workshops at Dove Valley Winery, the Art Studio (New Castle County Parks and Recreation), and the Newark Arts Alliance. Plans are underway to offer a meditative art class at the CCAC.
