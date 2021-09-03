CECIL COUNTY — From legendary playwright August Wilson comes the powerful, stunning dramatic masterpiece that won him critical acclaim, including the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize.
Troy Maxson’s yard is his refuge. A sanctuary where, at long last, the grass is finally green. But it can always be greener, right? Troy’s story is both unique and universal — a portrait of the unsteady bridge between fathers and sons, and the wives and mothers who stand cheering for both sides while hanging their own dreams out to dry. A story strong enough to bear the weight of injustice and yearning and love, at its best and its most destructive. And it’s bigger — it’s more — than all of that. Fences is a modern classic, a play that deals with the impossibly difficult themes of race in America, set during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s. A lyrical, heartbreaking love song sung in August Wilson’s unparalleled poetry, about people whose hearts beat vast and deep.
August Wilson’s Fences is to run at Milburn Stone the following dates:
SEPTEMBER 17, 18, 19
It will show Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Due to adult language and themes, Fences is recommended for ages sixteen and up.
The play stars Alfred Lance, Ashley Baker, Evan Carrington, Sedric Willis, Darryl Spence, Charles Lewis, and Pelina Nyakundi
It is Directed by Alliyah Thorpe, Stage Managed by Anthony McIver and has Dramaturgical work by John Gillespie.
AFTER THE SHOW:
Special Event: Join us for a special talk-back immediately after our performance on September 17th. featuring the cast and crew of Fences and led by dramaturge and Cecil County resident, John Gillespie.
