ZION — For some people, Christmas also means getting out the train to go under the tree.
For Karl and Linda Reichenbach it’s time to invite folks into their Zion Acres home to see the trains on the Chesapeake, Susquehanna and Western Model Railroad that they have up all year long.
The Reichebachs have been doing this for 35 years, opening Karl’s second floor layout to the public to see his intricate set up featuring multiple trains traveling in various directions.
“It started in my basement,” Karl recalled Thursday. It didn’t take long for it to outgrow the house and demand its own spot.
Of course the wrinkle this year is folks will have to call in advance and reserve the spot to visit so social distancing can be observed. Masks must also be worn.
“But they get a better show,” he said. Because he can only allow 8 in the room with him he can give more of his attention. “I can stop the trains and explain things.”
Not only does he have nearly 2,000 feet of track but dozens of trains running, plus buildings, people, and vehicles and all of it has a story.
Here is the schedule for this year:
Saturday Dec. 12 11:00 AM TO 4:00 PM
Sunday Dec. 13 12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
Tuesday Dec. 15 6:00 PM TO 8:30 PM
Thursday Dec. 17 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM
Saturday Dec. 19 11:00 AM TO 4:00 PM
Sunday Dec. 20 12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
Tuesday Dec. 22 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM
Sunday Dec. 27 12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
Tuesday Dec. 29 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM
Call 410-937-4675 on the day you wish to attend and reserve your visit time. Plan to stay awhile. There’s a lot to see and what you might miss, Karl will offer to point it out for you.
“People have been coming. As it gets closer to Christmas I expect there will be more,” he said.
The Christmas Trains are located at 36 Porter Road in Zion.
