Igor (Brian Ruff) makes his point while Inge (Mo Tacka) and Frau Blucher(Caitlynn Shaffstall) listen during a scene from Young Frankenstein, in its final weekend at Street Lamp Productions on Valley View Drive in Rising Sun.
Victor Frankenstein, played by Leif McCurry, in a scene from Young Frankenstein. This is a musical version of the Mel Brook comedy classic playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Street Lamp Productions in Rising Sun.
Dr. Victor Frankenstein and his Monster (Leif McCurry and Nate Gordon) in the laboratory during a scene from Young Frankenstein. The comedy classic turned musical plays Friday and Saturday night and a Sunday afternoon matinee, this weekend at Street Lamp Productions in Rising Sun.
RISING SUN — There’s a few shows left at Street Lamp Production’s Young Frankenstein at its Black Box Theater on Valley View Drive.
Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon are the final performances of the Mel Brooks comedy-turned-musical about a doctor trying to ignore his roots.
You may be familiar with the Mary Shelley story of bringing a monster made of stolen cadavers back to life but Young Frankenstein takes numerous hilarious liberties with the plot. Dr. Frankenstein — played by Leif McCurry — is trying to distance himself from his creepy grandfather. He has a controlling fiancee — Katie Gordon — that he leaves behind to return to his grandfather’s laboratory.
Enter a strange deformed assistant named Igor — Brian Ruff --, a ditzy assistant named Inga (Mo Tacka) and then there’s Frau Blûcher, played by Caitlyn Shaffstall. And let’s not forget The Monster. Can it be said that Nate Gordon brings him to life?
Director Allan Herlinger keeps the action moving while LaShelle Bray directs the music and Christi Janney, choreographer, made every cast member a dancer.
If you’ve seen the movie version you are going to want to see this raucous musical version of Young Frankenstein.
