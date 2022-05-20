RISING SUN — There’s a few shows left at Street Lamp Production’s Young Frankenstein at its Black Box Theater on Valley View Drive.

Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon are the final performances of the Mel Brooks comedy-turned-musical about a doctor trying to ignore his roots.

You may be familiar with the Mary Shelley story of bringing a monster made of stolen cadavers back to life but Young Frankenstein takes numerous hilarious liberties with the plot. Dr. Frankenstein — played by Leif McCurry — is trying to distance himself from his creepy grandfather. He has a controlling fiancee — Katie Gordon — that he leaves behind to return to his grandfather’s laboratory.

Enter a strange deformed assistant named Igor — Brian Ruff --, a ditzy assistant named Inga (Mo Tacka) and then there’s Frau Blûcher, played by Caitlyn Shaffstall. And let’s not forget The Monster. Can it be said that Nate Gordon brings him to life?

Director Allan Herlinger keeps the action moving while LaShelle Bray directs the music and Christi Janney, choreographer, made every cast member a dancer.

If you’ve seen the movie version you are going to want to see this raucous musical version of Young Frankenstein.

Tickets start at $18 for the Black Box theater in Rising Sun. Get your tickets at https://street-lamp-community-theatre-non-profit.ticketleap.com/young-frankenstein/?fbclid= IwAR1oLwCq-VE yZlfi9bZj1ktLfjeIjgg SlpYyU3_LSk6l4Asgl LivsUBKvAg

