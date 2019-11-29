RISING SUN — Following their long-held traditional Community Carol Sing in the center square, the town is adding what is hoped will be a new tradition; the Winter Extravaganza.
Think of it as a cold weather version of the Fall Spooktacular, which offered free games and activities as well as Trunk or Treating in October.
"The Community Carol Sing is a tradition that's been here for decades," said Mayor Travis Marion, who also thanked Tom Connelly, owner of Sun Pharmacy, for taking the lead on the event every year.
"This is the first time we've done something like this," he said of the cold weather event. "We are moving forward with the success of Spooktacular with another event for our residents."
Rising Sun had been finishing the Community Carol Sing with the lighting of the town Christmas tree but Marion said this year it would be a separate event this year complete with a snow machine, ice skating, a snow globe photo booth, carriage rides with Santa and the opportunity to Christmas shop from local crafters and artisans.
Winter Extravaganza will run from 3:30 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the tree lighting at 7:45.
Angelina Vanderhoef, owner of Rise N Grind Cafe, has gathered a dozen vendors for the patio outside her shop at 8 East Main St.
"The vendors will be here starting at 4 p.m.," Vanderhoef said. "They will be on the patio under the lights."
Santa will be at Rise N Grind too.
Vanderhoef had a Christmas shop in her store last year that was very well received. Marion wanted to include that in the Extravaganza.
Barbara Roil at Queen Street Nutrition and Lisa Welch with Your Personal Chef Catering will also have specials and activities to add to the Extravaganza.
Skating on the ice rink begins at 3:30. There will be 100 pairs of skates available for use. Marion said the route of the carriage ride would be decided in time for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.