RISING SUN — While many other organizations struggled to stay viable during the pandemic, the Upper Chesapeake Community Band found a way to thrive.
And now the all-volunteer band, comprised of musicians from high school to those past retirement, is heading to Hawaii to be part of the Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary and Memorial Parade in December.
“We’ll be the one of 15 bands and the only one from Maryland,” said Cliff Thompson, musical director.
Upper Chesapeake Community Band is also alone in being on a float in the parade. The other 14 are marching bands.
Thompson said the local musicians were invited to perform.
“We got an invitation in August 2020,” said Thompson, adding he still has no idea who made the suggestion to the organizers. “I want to send them the greatest thank you card of them all.”
“How else would you say thanks other than showing up on your lawn and doing a concert,” said Thompson.
While the 37 band members have paid for their own air fare, Thompson said the band could still. use help with the associated freight.
“It’s not just the musicians, it’s their instruments,” said Thompson, noting the percussion section will carry much of that weight. “We’d also like to help them offset food costs.”
Band members will be in Hawaii from Dec. 3 through Dec. 8 to appear in the parade and to play at the anniversary ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Memorial.
The Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 that propelled the United States into World War II. The two hour long attack killed 2,280 American troops and 68 civilians and wounded 1,109. Much of those lost were aboard the USS Arizona, which remains on the floor of the harbor with the monument built over top.
When the country shut down over COVID in March 2020 all the community bands stopped rehearsing. However Upper Chesapeake Community Band connected with members of the American Legion in Rising Sun, who offered their outdoor pavilion for rehearsals. Members of other bands heard about the opportunity to play and joined, swelling the ranks from 32 to 50.
You can see the band in concert June 27 at Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun for its Salute to Veterans Celebration. Next the band will perform July 3 at the Salute to Cecil County Veterans in North East Community Park.
Since becoming the band’s musical director in 2016, Thompson said he has introduced the musicians to more and more complex pieces of music.
“We have some of the best musicians in the area seated here,” he said. While the patriotic pieces will stay, more is being added to the playlist, so to speak.
“We play the literature, the classical pieces,” he said. “But we like to take on the challenge.”
The ‘challenge’ is adding more contemporary pieces to the band’s repertoire. The struggle there is finding good orchestra arrangements.
“I’d like to add the Harry Potter music,” he said, referring to the movies from the J.K. Rowlings’ popular series of books.
Anyone interested in helping with the travel expenses can donate through their website at https://www.upperchesapeakeband.com/
Think of it as adopting a tuba or a tympani.
Any musicians interested in joining the band are never turned away, Thompson noted. Many members of the band played all through their school years and, after graduating, found they were missing the camaraderie of being in a band or orchestra.
“We need three more percussionists and we need 2 oboes,” Thompson said, adding saxophonists are always welcome. “Otherwise we are greatly balanced.”
