ELKTON — Before you get all wound up about the title, Trashy Women is an art show celebrating that everything old is new again, even if the “old” is a beat-up car part found along the side of the road.
“I saw this piece of metal on Route 213,” said Maggie Creshkoff, one of the Trashy Women.
She passed the piece initially.
“But it was such an evocative shape,” she added.
Turning around, she retrieved what turned out to be the remains of a car bumper, likely from a wreck. After studying the mangled piece for a while, Creshkoff was inspired.
“Finally it came to me. It was a whale, or a dolphin,” she said.
And it’s one of numerous pieces the Port Deposit artist has in the show, which starts with an opening reception Friday, April 2, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Cecil County Arts Council.
On this, their 16th year, the Trashy Women are being joined by The Dumpster Divas and Lorraine Haggard in the artistic celebration of reduce, reuse, recycle.
This year’s show features nine Trashy Women and nine Dumpster Divas, all who make art from what others leave behind.
“Many pieces in this show are not what you might imagine,” Creshkoff said. “It’s kind of exciting.”
Repurposed castoffs such as a rattan furniture piece is now a mask, vintage spigot handles and oil cans are flowers in vases, and water bottles float from above as a jellyfish.
Dumpster Divas join in from Philadelphia. Haggard is an artist from Cecil College. Marjorie Blystone with the Elkton Chamber and Alliance is another participating artist as is Diana Frymiare.
While the reception is at the gallery Friday night at 135 East Main St. in Elkton, the gallery is available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who observe social distancing and mask guidelines.
For more information on this and other artist events contact the Arts Council at 410-392-5740 or go to cecilarts.org
