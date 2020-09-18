ELKTON — A global event calling on Christians around the world to repent and return to God will be held Sept. 26 in Washington, D.C. from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Elkton Presbyterian Church is simulcasting ”The Return” from inside a tent behind the church at 219 East Main St.
“This is such an unprecedented time,” said Mary Ellen Beck, speaking on behalf of the church. On top of the COVID-19 pandemic she points to the violence, protests and riots, political unrest and natural disasters such as the western wildfires and southern hurricanes as proof that a change is needed.
“We are looking for revival across the land,” Beck said. “With everything happening in this country it’s kind of a culmination.”
The Return is a call to solemn assembly and repentance. Local church leaders have been invited to participate as well as the faithful.
“We are asking believers to come, pray and repent and ask for forgiveness,” she said. There will be a second tent available for private intercessory prayer as well. Beck said repentance is needed at every level of the country including the individual.
The Return is being touted as “... revival by individual, national and global repentance” citing scripture from the Old Testament book of Joel the day of judgement by God was at hand. It calls for a solemn assembly of all people and their leaders to seek repentance.
Beck said while this is a day-long event there is no expectation that people would stay all day. There will be chairs available however she said the public is welcome to bring their own.
“Feel free to bring your own lunch,” she added, noting that there would be no food or refreshments available.
Speakers on the global platform will include Rev. James Dobson, Anne Graham Lotts and Jonathan Cahn, author and messianic rabbi.
“We hope to bring the community of faith together to pray and repent and return to God so He will return to us,” Beck said.
