ELKTON — At the end of June 2023, the owners of art gallery The Palette & The Page, Lynn Strano-Whitt and Patti Paulus, are stepping down after almost 14 years operating the art gallery in the heart of Elkton.
Paulus and Strano-Whitt want to pursue new artistic opportunities and spend more time traveling with family. The duo hope for a new owner to take over the art gallery.
“The bittersweet part is that we don’t want this to end,” Paulus said. “But we feel like we’ve done what we can.”
The third owner Janet Youse began exhibiting signs of dementia in 2021 and had to step down. The art gallery began with the late-Elkton town commissioner Mary Jo Jablonski. Jablonski negotiated with the owners of the space to get a cheap rent to house an art bazaar, around 2009. Artists loved the opportunity to showcase their work, leading to a push for a full-time art gallery on main street, led by Paulus, Strano-Whitt, Youse and Margie Blystone.
“We barely knew each other when we started it,” Strano-Whitt said. “It wasn’t like, we were best friends and went, ‘let’s start this business together.’ That’s what’s so amazing. We all became such good friends and such important parts of each other’s lives.”
When the gallery first opened on main street 14 years ago downtown was a shell of what the commercial district is now. The Palette & The Page helped bring some much needed new life into the small town. The gallery brought new events like the annual cookie throwdown to town and enhanced the monthly first Friday event, becoming a key venue in Cecil County’s only state designated arts and entertainment district.
“It wasn’t necessarily somewhere that you would think would be a great place to hang out for an afternoon,” Strano-Whitt said. “But that’s not true anymore.”
Elkton Alliance executive director Jessica Price saw firsthand how The Palette & The Page made the Elkton first Friday into a real arts event by giving another venue for artists, authors and musicians. Her fondest memory of the gallery is when a crowd of people on the evening of a first friday sang along to Joe Paulus singing John Denver’s “Country Roads.” The art gallery’s unique atmosphere and selection of local crafts provide an institution that you couldn’t find along a highway strip mall, the type of businesses essential for small towns, Price said.
“Nowadays on main streets, you have to have food and you have to have some sort of like niche retail, because anything {people} can get on route 40 They’re going to get on route 40,” Price said.
Blonnie Brooks is one of the 60 artists who work with the gallery. The photographer said the opportunity to sell her work to strangers showed her that there was an audience for her pure art photography, not just her commercial work. Brooks had her first show at The Palette & The Page in May of 2021 focused on abstract images of water.
It’s easy for an artist’s work to get lost in the endless sea of internet content. The gallery offers an opportunity for people to stumble upon Brooks’ work surrounded by the context of the work of other local creatives. Brooks would often go to The Palette & The Page to buy gifts for her own friends and family.
“My husband brought one of {artist} Deb Mackie’s leather wallets and a bracelet to his parents in Poland,” Brooks said. “It was so much more personal to us to give something by an artist in our local town that actually made this with her hands versus ‘oh we bought this for you on Amazon.’”
The owners also sell goods from other local Cecil County businesses, like the Corinthian Olive Oil Company and North East Chocolates. The shift to more wholesale products, along with putting a variety of the gallery’s work online helped the company survive throughout the pandemic.
“Not everybody can afford a painting,” Paulus said. “But a lot of people are willing to spend a little bit more money on something that they can consume while supporting a small business.”
Even if the gallery does not get a new owner, a piece of its impact will still survive for years to come. The Palette & The Page raised a $10,000 endowed scholarship at Cecil College for local arts students.
