Here are five things to do with your library card to get ready for the start of school.
READ: “Pretty in Punxsutawney” by Laurie Boyle Crompton
A “Groundhog Day” meets “Pretty in Pink” mashup that tells the tale of a shy, introverted high school girl who must relive the first day of school over and over again until her first kiss can break the curse … she hopes.
WATCH: “Click, Clack, Quack to School” by Doreen Cronin
Farmer Brown has been invited to be a guest at the elementary school’s Farm Day! The animals excitedly practice their best classroom behavior: standing quietly in line, using their inside voices, and learning how to share. But then they find out that farm animals aren’t actually allowed in school. Rules are rules, so Farmer Brown goes to school solo ... or so he thinks.
Watch now on Hoopla
LISTEN: “The Friendship War” by Andrew Clements
Two best friends, Grace and Ellie get into a war over a new school fad of collecting buttons. Grace gets the help from the largest button collector in the sixth grade, Hank, to help her to end the fad. But once a fad starts, can it end? And once a friendship has been broken, can it be fixed? Listen and find out!
EXPLORE: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten — Summer reading is over, but don’t stop reading! This special library program is designed for children birth to age 5. Your child will receive an adorable booklet to fill out to help you keep track of your reading, as well as provide age-appropriate activities for your child to help them be prepared for kindergarten.
CREATE: Creativebug: Sew a Waxed Canvas Lunch Sack. Make personalized, reusable lunch sacks for your kids. Perfect for back-to-school!
