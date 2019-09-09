RISING SUN — At the grand opening of The Art Den, owners Bri Weidner and Chriztie Kaufmann invited all ages to explore their artistic side. Youngsters especially were drawn to the offerings of paint and markers to design on rocks, tiles and even the wall of the studio and gallery nestled behind East Main Street in Rising Sun; its doors opening off South Queen Street.
The Art Den LLC is open Monday through Saturday offering drop in art, classes and studio space for the creative among us.
Check them out at theartdenllc.com
