Writer James Mascia said he’ll find inspiration from everywhere, and that inspiration has resulted in numerous books and comics for the Tall Timbers resident.
Mascia has written five books in his “High School Heroes” series, authored The Poe Murders, written Plan 59 From Outer Space comics, has three stories in The Edgar Allen Poe Chronicles along with numerous other works.
“[Inspiration can come from] watching something on TV and saying, ‘Oh that could be interesting,’” Mascia said. “Or I can read something, or just sitting on the train and seeing some really whacked-out situation going on.”
Mascia, who teaches English at Great Mills High School after a stint at Westlake High School, said his series delves into what would happen if an individual possessed a certain superpower.
“I thought of the most torturous power you can have possibly have of being able to read everyone’s mind around you and not being able to turn it off,” he said of the series, which evolved from a short story. “You would have people’s voices in your head all the time.”
The lead character is sophomore Christine Carpenter, who realizes that a teacher and fellow classmates also have the same power, but discovers a monster threatening to create havoc among the student population.
Mascia said he started the series about a decade ago after realizing there were “not many superhero prose stories.”
Mascia has been a fan of Poe’s for many years because of the way the Baltimore author “takes you through the psyche of somebody. A lot of times people who are psychotic. I like the way he portrays his stories.”
Mascia said he wrote “The Poe Murders” in 2012 as a way to introduce Poe to a younger audience. The graphic novel centers on a string of murders in the town of Bellgrave and Inspector C. August Dupin, the man who is trying to solve them.
Many of Poe’s tales are represented in some way in the book, which is written in comic book style.
In the Poe Chronicles, Mascia wrote “Annabel Lee” and “Conflict” and came up with the storyboard for Poe’s “Ligea.”
Mascia said he didn’t have any issues using the famous author’s name because “all of his works before 1923 are public domain.”
His “Plan 59 From Outer Space” is a modern-day update to the 1959 film “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” which Mascia said was “considered the worst movie ever made.
“I said, ‘Well, we have to do something with that,’ so we made a terrible sequel to a terrible movie,” he said. “It’s 50 plans later and they keep failing every time. I love writing these.”
He has also written “New York Jungle Zombies,” “The Island of Dren” and “1,100 Ways To Write Your Story,” which is chock-full of story ideas aimed at assisting aspiring authors.
“I took idea after idea after idea that I have,” he said, “and put them in there to help avoid mental blocks.”
He admitted that he sometimes suffers from writer’s block.
“There are times where I’ll get stuck on a story and I’ll just go onto something else and then back to that story,” said Mascia, who added he has never not finished a story. “I know where I am I know where I have to be, it’s just getting through the middle sometimes I get stuck.”
Mascia, who started writing when he composed an illustrated picture book titled “Garfield Takes a Bath” when he was a toddler, said his writing style is somewhat different than other authors.
“I usually have a beginning and an end in mind and then have to connect them,” he said. “I usually don’t know what’s going to happen in the middle. I know how it ends, it’s just a matter of how do I get from A to B?”
He said first-time writers must always proofread their work carefully and should not front-load their stories.
“Starting off a story and giving me the entire character’s backstory is not good,” he said. “It’s boring almost. Add it as the story goes on. Give the information when you need it as you need it only as you need it. Don’t give me 10 pages of this character’s backstory at the front, but you can give me 10 pages of his backstory through the story.”
Mascia, who will release his next book “Sela Fire Emergence” early next year, said his books are to be taken lightly.
“I just do it for fun,” he said. “I do crazy, outlandish things. One of my things is vampires versus werewolves versus aliens. I just said, ‘That sounds like fun.’ Nothing I write is to be taken seriously.”
To purchase Mascia’s books and comics, go to www.amazon.com, www.drenproduction.com and www.comixology.com.
