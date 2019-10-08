RISING SUN — It's going to be one big monster mash Saturday in Center Square for the 6th annual Fall Spooktacular from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Mayor Travis Marion said it's hard to believe how the event has grown in those short years.
"In the first year we had maybe 400 people," Marion said of the evening event held in the parking lot next to Sun Pharmacy. "This year we expect it to be in the thousands."
Last year's Spooktacular brought an estimated 2,500 people into Rising Sun for the free Halloween party that included inflatables, pony rides, hayrides courtesy of Pleasant View Baptist Church, pumpkin painting and more. The mayor said the popular bumper cars will return as will the costume contest and Trunk Or Treat hosted by Janes United Methodist Church.
The town got a lot of positive feedback on the bumper cars, he said, which guaranteed they had to be back this year.
This year there's a decided element for the big kids too, he said.
"Rise N Grind is doing a Bier Garten," Marion said. Also all the vendors have been moved to East Main Street so it will be one large area focused on the parents' fun while the kids have theirs.
"The idea is the adults can come out and have a beer while the kids can do a hayride and pumpkin painting," he said. Look for more food vendors too, he added. "We'll have everything from barbecue to carnival food."
Anyone planning to come through town between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. should be prepared for detours because North Queen Street and East Main from Queen to Walnut will be closed for Spooktacular.
Free parking is available at Rising Sun Middle School and in the Rising Sun Towne Center. Once PNC Bank at the corner of Walnut and East Main Street closes at noon, Marion said that parking lot will also be available.
