Smithsonian exhibit comes to CCBC Dundalk

Pins from elections past, picket signs and campaign ads dot the walls of a traveling Smithsonian exhibition now showing at the Community College of Baltimore County’s Dundalk branch.
“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” is a scaled-back version of the much larger “American Democracy” display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, and is made its stop in Dundalk last month, sitting the college’s gallery space until Jan. 22.
The concentrated, traveling version of the exhibit shows the evolution of American politics, and everything that goes with it, from the very beginning to the present day.
“When you really can see U.S. history boiled down like this, you can see why some of the issues we still talk about today aren’t new conversations,” Shannon Smith, CCBC’s community education coordinator for arts and humanities, said in the gallery on Tuesday.
A display on money in politics is joined by an 1888 news clipping describing the “female lobbyist,” who is portrayed as “accomplished, versatile and fair to look upon” and preys on the “raw and inexperienced senator.” The exhibit’s take on campaigning is accompanied by popular television ads for presidential candidates from the advent of television to present. A display on protests is alongside a touch-screen display showing details on large movements throughout the years. And a display on the two-party system sits above an 1880 graphic which shows the evolution of American political parties, from the Tories and the Whigs to the Democrats and Republicans.
“We have been through times of disagreement, and always come out on the other side,” Smith said. “Everyone’s experience is different, and so everyone does not agree.”
The exhibit was brought to CCBC Dundalk through Maryland Humanities’ “Museum on Main Street” program and the Historical Society of Baltimore County, which is planning on opening its own related, Baltimore County-centered democracy exhibit at their museum at the Historic Almshouse in Cockeysville later this week.
The separate showcase at the county’s historical society will be open for at least the next six months, James Keffer, the county historical society’s executive director, said, and will feature “regional stories about women’s suffrage, African-American voting and civil rights, immigrants’ rights, and how people engage in organizing, civil disobedience and protests.”
The Smithsonian exhibit is the of its kind to come to CCBC Dundalk’s gallery, which has mostly been used for visual art and student pop-up shows in the past. But Smith hopes the display is a “jumping off point” for future museum-type exhibitions aimed at the wider community.
A virtual discussion with the exhibit’s curator, Harry Rubenstein, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-curator-talk-voices-votes-democracy-in-america-tickets-211189783327.
The Smithsonian exhibit is open in the gallery inside CCBC Dundalk’s College Community Center on Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m, Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
Once it’s unveiled, Historical Society of Baltimore County’s localized exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
