TOUGHKENAMON, Pa. — As Melissa Shrewsbury and Lauren Heisey prepared to take off in their first Air Race Classic, their goal was to simply finish the race.
However, when their 1976 Cessna 172M Skyhawk had flown all 2,400 miles of the race, the pair of lady pilots found themselves in fourth place overall, which experienced pilots tell them is unheard of for rookie racers.
“We did it,” Shrewsbury, from Elkton, said last Wednesday. “Not bad being 4th out of 32.”
Shrewsbury was also told it was unusual for rookies to finish in the top 10. Halfway through the race, the two pilots saw their current score and said out loud that they wanted to finish in the top half.
“They were laughing at us,” Shrewsbury said of the older, experienced racers.
Expecting to finish at the bottom, they invented a turtle handshake.
“There’s a turtle award for the slowest,” Heisey noted.
“We just wanted to finish and have no maintenance issues,” Shrewsbury said. “We were just happy to be part of it.”
The one maintenance issue the pair ran into was the airport at one stop was out of the oil they needed. A male pilot who happened to be at the airport gave them a quart.
{span}In its 45th year, the {/span}Air Race Classic{span} is a race for women aviators. The ARC began in 1929 as the Women’s Air Derby. One of the competition’s first participants was Amelia Earhart. Taking a break for World War II, the race returned as The Powder Puff Derby in 1947 and was run by the All Women’s Transcontinental Air Race until that organization disbanded in 1977. That’s when the Air Race Classic was born.{/span}
Heisey and Shrewsbury came home with a $2,000 prize, medals, certificates and other souvenirs, but the pair agrees the experience and the new friendships was the best part of the race that took them from Lakeland, Fla. to Terre Haute, Ind. That includes meeting Kay Blevins, whose book about flying the same plane inspired Shrewsbury, and taking Blevins, her daughter Laura and husband Paul on a short ride one more time in the Cessna.
Like Blevins, Shrewsbury and Heisey placed stars on the plane for their sponsors. It was Blevins herself who sent them 26 of the white vinyl stars, which the ladies noted that they ended up needing more to denote all their supporters.
While waiting their turn to take off on one leg, Heisey got on the radio and pumped ‘Danger Zone” from the soundtrack of ‘Top Gun’ to the other racers. There were a lot of jokes shared on that same radio channel, according to the two pilots, which helped because it was hot in the cabin.
“We didn’t have ice water for long,” Shrewsbury said.
“And you can’t have the windows open. It creates drag,” Heisey, from Glen Mills, Pa., added.
While the duo currently have no plans to race in 2023, they agreed they learned a few pointers that will help in the future.
“I wish we’d known about all the penalties,” Shrewsbury said. “We got a penalty for not having our landing light illuminated.” It was one of three penalties they got.
“Without any penalties we would have been the fastest,” Shrewsbury said.
