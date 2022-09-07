After Showcase On Main's old location was purchased, forcing the group to seek a new home, owner Lee Lewis has announced that the group will be moving into the former Brookbend Interiors space at 116 E. Main St. in Elkton. Lewis hopes to start the location off with a few cabaret performances that don’t take a lot of rehearsal time in January and February.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
ELKTON — Showcase On Main owner Lee Lewis said the company is moving to the former Brookbend Interiors space at 116 E Main St. Lewis began looking for a new location for the theater in February when a new landlord, seeking a different tenant, purchased his old location at 112 W Main St.
Lewis plans to reopen Showcase on Main in the new location in January. The Brookbend owners, Stephen Jennings and John Palmer, will retain ownership of the building, Lewis said.
"That building is one of the keystone buildings in downtown Elkton,” Lewis said. “I'm glad that it will continue to be used to help bring people downtown.”
Showcase On Main first opened in 2019, presenting a mix of plays, comedy shows, magic and other acts. Lewis has built a strong local following. A presentation of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Assassins," about the people who succeed and failed to kill the president of the United States, sold out 5 of 6 shows.
Once Showcase On Main reopens, Lewis plans to showcase play’s like “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” and “James and the Giant Peach.” Along with theater, he plans to continue the partnership between Showcase On Main and Elkton Magic, along with regular comedy nights.
He’s hoping to start the location off with a few cabaret performances that don’t take a lot of rehearsal time in January and February.
Downtown Elkton is one of 28 arts districts throughout the state of Maryland intended to encourage tourism and bolster the local arts economy through venues like Showcase on Main. Lewis pointed out that many customers of Showcase on Main end up going to one of downtown’s restaurants before the shows and grab drinks at a local bar afterward, helping more money flow into the area’s economy.
