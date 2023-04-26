After being shipped from the Port of Baltimore to West Africa the CASE International 245 tractor arrives at Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary courtesy of fellow Christians in Cecil County. The tractor arrived in March 2022.
Books donated by The Rev. Rick Humphreys to Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, are now in the school’s library. Humphreys donated the books when he retired from Faith Southern Baptist Church in Elkton.
The Rev. Marty Grant, pastor of Perryville United Methodist Church, left, traveled to Liberia recently with The Rev. Tim Beardsley, pastor of Ebenezer UMC, to see the work being done at Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary. Also pictured are The Rev. Momolu Armstrong Massaquoi, president of Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary and The Rev. Jerry Kulah, vice president of United Methodist University of Liberia.
Students at Liberian Baptist Theological Seminary no longer have to cut the 20 acres of grass on their college campus with machetes now that they have a tractor to do the mowing.
Books donated by The Rev. Rick Humphreys to Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, are now in the school’s library. Humphreys donated the books when he retired from Faith Southern Baptist Church in Elkton.
The Rev. Marty Grant, pastor of Perryville United Methodist Church, left, traveled to Liberia recently with The Rev. Tim Beardsley, pastor of Ebenezer UMC, to see the work being done at Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary. Also pictured are The Rev. Momolu Armstrong Massaquoi, president of Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary and The Rev. Jerry Kulah, vice president of United Methodist University of Liberia.
ELKTON — The Rev. Tim Beardsley, a pastor with United Methodist Churches in Elkton and Rising Sun, recently returned from a mission trip to Liberia where he saw a farm tractor he helped get shipped from Cecil County to Africa in December 2021 put to good use.
It is one way Cecil County’s Christian community is helping fellow Christians in Liberia.
When he first visited Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary at the invitation of his friend, The Rev. Jerry Kulah, vice president of the United Methodist University of Liberia, Beardsley saw students mowing the expansive lawn at the seminary with machetes.
“He saw the need for a tractor for the seminary,” Kulah said. Kulah, also a Methodist pastor, is good friends with Momolu Armstrong Massaquoi, president of the seminary.
Upon returning from that first trip to Liberia in 2021, Beardsley started getting the word out of the need for a tractor. Baptists, Catholics and others came together with Methodists to obtain the used CASE International 245, service it and ship it to the West African college. In Africa, Kulah said, denominations don’t matter much.
“It has to do with a communal people ... working for the common good to make disciples of Jesus Christ. That’s how we all serve here,” Kulah said. “We are here to depopulate the kingdom of satan and populate the kingdom of heaven.”
“Jerry and I are both serving the same God,” Beardsley said. “Jerry does work with many different populations.”
“There will be no Baptists in heaven, no Catholics in heaven,” Kulah noted. “Just disciples of Jesus Christ.”
When Beardsley got back to Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary this past March, he saw the students mowing their 20-acre campus mechanically, instead of with machetes. He also met students who received help with tuition from Conowingo Baptist Church and saw the books donated by The Rev. Rick Humphreys, a retired pastor from Faith Southern Baptist Church in Elkton, in use at the school.
Anyone wishing to help Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary can make donations through Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1072 Ebenezer Church Road, Rising Sun. Beardsley said the donation can be designated to the seminary or Liberian Missions.
