CHILDS — By the numbers, Cream Puff Day at Mount Aviat Academy is a mind-blowing adventure that’s now in its 27th year.
“We use 250 pounds of flour, 90 dozen extra large eggs, 120 gallons of milk, 22 cases of pudding and 50 pounds of confectioner’s sugar,” said Sister Joseph Margaret, a member of The Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales.
Getting all the supplies can be trying too, especially getting 120 gallons of milk from one store.
“I keep telling people we need a couple of cows and chickens,” she said.
Cream puffs must be ordered by Feb. 4 and are picked up at the school, 399 Childs Road in Childs, on Feb. 11 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. It’s $16.50 for six and $33 for a dozen.
To order online go to https://mtaviata.ejoinme.org/creampuffs22. Orders can also be phoned in at 410-398-2206.
“This was specifically done for Valentine’s Day,” Sister Margaret Joseph said. She and a handful of others have been part of this production all along. It’s a 24-hour process that begins at 8:30 the night before with the making of the cream puffs.
“We want them fresh,” she explained. “Another crew comes in overnight to fill and sugar them.”
Twenty-seven years ago, the sister said she was lucky to get orders for 200, which was about all the crew could handle.
“Then we got electric fillers,” she said of the gadgets that inject the pudding concoction into the cream puffs. Very quickly the orders increased each year.
“We took a chance last year to see if this would work with COVID,” she said. “It was our best year with over 6,000 ordered.”
“We were tired by the end of the day,” she added.
Sister Joseph Margaret said Denise Ertle and Connie Miller are her dedicated cream puff bakers.
“They’re wonderful. They keep threatening to retire and I tell them they can’t retire until I retire,” she said. “They’re here with me all night.”
Mount Aviat Academy is a private Catholic School north of Elkton offering classes from pre-school through grade 8. While many of those helping crank out the fluffy pastries are parents of current students there are others — like Ertle and Miller — whose children graduated years ago and now have or had grandkids at the school.
“Connie has two of her kids that come and help,” she said, adding that many of her volunteers take the day off to help distribute the orders as the customers arrive.
While most order a dozen or so, Sister Joseph Margaret said Delaware Brick is their largest customer.
“They give them as gifts to their customers instead of at Christmas,” she explained. The company not only orders as many as 80 dozen cream puffs but also sends in a crew to package them.
“We set them up with a table and they repack them and add a card and a ribbon,” she said. “When Delaware Brick is done that’s the big announcement.”
Sister says she may take a cream puff home with her at the end of Cream Puff Day, but admits after those long hours she can’t bring herself to eat one then.
