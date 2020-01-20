COLORA — The new pastor at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church was voted into her office unanimously by the congregation.
“It was very exciting,” The Rev. Kristin Reinhold said of both the process and the vote.
Even more exciting, Reinhold said, is the road ahead for the Colora church.
“Ultimately I want us to grow in our relationship with God and each other and the community,” she said. “I am walking into this focused on listening to people.”
Reinhold is a “pastor’s kid” of sorts. Although her parents were not in the ministry her grandparents and an aunt and uncle were ordained in the Presbyterian church.
West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 1195 Firetower Road, is one of the oldest congregations in Cecil County, dating back to 1724. Already she’s found it to be a very artistic group, both musically and visually. Since she, too is an artist and musician Reinhold said there is a connection.
“I love the creation process of preparing worship,” she said. While leaning on prayer and the lectionary, the pastor said she also likes creating a sermon series. “Last year I did a Lenten series around Narnia,” she said, referring to the books written by C.S. Lewis. “I like doing sermon series for Lent because it makes me happy.”
She came to Colora from Virginia where she served for five years.
“Serving the church in Roanoke was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life,” she said. There she learned how to minister to different needs, ages and situations including hospital chaplaincy.
At West Nottingham she expects more growth.
“My hope every Sunday is there is something in the service that brings compassion and hope to people,” she said. Know that is not just for the congregation. “I need the weekly anchor of worship, the joy of worship.”
There will be an installation service Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. followed by a reception.
West Nottingham Presbyterian Church has a 10 a.m. Sunday service with children’s Sunday school during the worship. She hopes to bring back adult Sunday school. Reinhold is excited about what the church is already doing in the community including its theater group, The Solid Rock Players and the twice-monthly free lunches on the second and fourth Tuesdays.
That too, plays into her skill set.
“I love well,” she said simply. “That’s my goal at West Nottingham. To love them well.”
