ELKTON — It’s been said that the devil hates it when you laugh in church.
Well the devil is not going to be happy with Elkton United Methodist Church as they once again present the Joy of Faith Weekend Feb. 22 and 23 at the church, located at 219 East Main Street.
The fun begins with a delicious dinner Saturday at 5 p.m. for $10 per person.
Don’t stuff yourself because Bil Lepp takes the stage at 7 p.m. for a free evening of family friendly laughter and story telling. The comedy concert is free. Lepp was such a crowd favorite he’s been asked to return to The Joy of Faith. He’s the five-time winner of the West Virginia Liars Club award and a master story teller.
If you can’t make it Saturday, or want to laugh all over again, Lepp will also entertain at the Sunday morning worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
