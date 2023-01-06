ELKTON — Fan the Fire Ministries will hold a dedication service Saturday, which is also the official launch of its Cecil County Ministry Center at 790 East Old Philadelphia Road.
Jame Fetter, evangelist and pastor of the center that used to be home to New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, expects big things to happen from the small building just outside of North East town limits.
“I believe there’s a mighty move of God coming to Cecil County,” Fetter said Thursday. “We’re going to see people saved and set free.”
He’s been in Cecil County for seven years and, until 2020, was the pastor at Bay Church in North East.
“I resigned in 2020 to do crusades and revivals,” Fetter said, adding he would continue to conduct them around the globe but also in Cecil County.
Saturday night at 6 the celebration begins with music and the dedication of the property and its goals.
“We’ll do vision casting,” Fetter said, comparing it to a mission statement. “We’ll look at what God has called us to do in Cecil County in 2023.”
Fan the Fire Ministries will continue to meet Saturday evenings at 6, and will also hold a mid-week service every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It would be like the Saturday night service but would include lessons along with worship and prayer.
More information about the dedication ceremony and Fan the Fire Ministries can be found on Facebook or at fanthefireministries.com.
