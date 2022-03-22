CECILTON — A quiet group of volunteers in southern Cecil County gathers in the early morning hours twice each month to make sure at least 36 families are not among the food insecure.
According to the Maryland Food Bank, at any time there are 2 million Maryland residents who are food insecure, meaning there’s not enough food to eat nor the money to purchase more.
“We had five come in during COVID,” said Doris Obenshain, one of the members of Faith In Action. Those served include shut-ins and senior citizens from Cecilton Village, she said as she placed a label on a bag destined for a family in need.
Although the distribution officially began early on a Thursday morning in the basement of Zion United Methodist Church, Obenshain and four other volunteers put in more than 20 hours leading up to that morning preparing. Enormous sacks of staple items such as flour and rice were broken down into smaller bags. The shelves were checked to see what was needed and donations that had come in were shelved.
“We don’t need cereal or pasta,” Obenshain said. To anyone who would like to donate, Obershain says that what is really in demand is macaroni and cheese and fruit cups. “Canned meats and fresh produce. We could really use fresh produce.”
Priapi Gardens gleans its beds and, on this particular morning, the volunteers had bags of carrots and radishes ready for the hungry.
Cash donations are welcome too.
The volunteers want to make it so each household receives enough food to supplement what other benefit may be in place such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) or Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
“Our goal is to give them four breakfasts, four lunches and four dinners,” Obenshain said. “Plus a separate bag of snacks for the kids.”
Faith In Action will be in front of Redner’s Food Warehouse on Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton April 2 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. conducting a “Fill A Truck” collection.
Distribution takes place the first and third Thursday of each month. Anyone living in the Cecilton area whose income meets eligibility can apply. Call 443-406-5040 and leave a message to get a call back and begin the process. Applicants will need income statements for all adults, proof of residency and birth certificates for the children in the home.
Like most other non-profit organizations, Faith In Action needs volunteers. Younger volunteers would be especially welcome to help get the bags of groceries up the steps of the church.
“We also need heavy grocery bags,” Obenshain said. Several stores that used to donate the sturdier bags have stopped. Anyone wishing to have a food drive on behalf of Faith In Action can also do that. Call 443-406-5040 and let the volunteers know you plan to help.
