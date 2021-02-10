CHESAPEAKE CITY — Easter arrives this year on April 4, which means the Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association is inviting the community to participate in a series of services marking the Lenten season, hosted by churches in the town at various locations.
Marking the time in the liturgical calendar where Christians remember when Christ’s ministry on earth was in its final days, it stretches from Shrove Tuesday for 40 days ending with Holy Week. Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday retell of the arrival of Christ to celebration, followed by the Last Supper, his betrayal, arrest, crucifixion and death. Easter Sunday — considered by Christians to be the most holy day — marks how Christ rose from the grave.
All but the Easter morning sunrise services are being held virtually.
Ash Wednesday services will be held at 7:30 p.m., hosted by Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
Ashes can be picked up Feb. 14 from noon until 2 p.m. and Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the CCEA Complex, 227 Basil Ave. Trinity United Methodist will dispense bagged ashes at 430 Third St. from 5 — 7 p.m. CCEA will be available again from 9-11 a.m. on the 16th, and Trinity from 5-7 p.m. The last chance to obtain the ashes for your virtual Ash Wednesday participation will be Feb. 17 from 9:45 — 11:45 a.m. at Trinity and 10-11 a.m. in the Ebenezer UMC parking lot, 68 Woodstock Farm Lane.
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosts the Feb. 24 service. The March 3 message comes from St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. First Presbyterian Church, St. Rose of Lima and the United Methodist Church follow the next three Wednesdays.
Good Friday will be also be held virtually, but at noon and hosted by Good Shepherd Church.
Pell Gardens in Chesapeake City and Town Point UMC will host outdoor sunrise services at 6:15 a.m. Bohemia Wesleyan hosts the Pell Gardens service and Chesapeake City United Methodist Churches host the Town Point worship.
For more information check out the Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association Facebook page or go to www.CCEA4U.com
