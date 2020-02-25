NORTH EAST — The Episcopal Diocese of Easton, which includes churches in Cecil County, is offering a free Lenten Luncheon Series starting March 3 starting with St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East.
Each session will begin at 11 a.m. and end at noon with a lunch of soup, salad, bread and desserts. All are welcome to attend.
The Right Rev. Dr. Santosh K. Marray, bishop of the diocese, will speak at each session on forgiveness, based on the book by Bishop Desmond Tutu entitled “No Future Without Forgiveness: A Lost Discipline in the 21st Century Church.”
Two of those four luncheons will be held at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, 315 South Main St. in North East.
Each message will be different according to Lynn Anstat, spokeswoman for the diocese. Attend one or all four without missing any information, since it is not a series, she said.
The second Lenten Luncheon will be March 17, also at St. Mary Anne’s. Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Princess Anne, Md. will host the March 24 luncheon. The final luncheon, March 31, will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Ocean City, Md.
On the Christian calendar the Lenten season is a time of reflection and sacrifice starting with Ash Wednesday services Feb. 26 and leading up to Holy Week with Palm Sunday, Maunday Thursday, Good Friday. Palm Sunday remembers Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem where He was celebrated along the way with the waving of palm branches and the shouting of Hosanna! Maunday Thursday marks the Last Supper where Jesus washed the feet of the disciples and gave them the commandment to “love one another just as I have loved you.”
Good Friday, the most solemn event in Christianity, retells the trial and brutal death of Jesus Christ on the cross. Churches throughout Cecil County will host Good Friday services.
All this leads up to Easter Sunday where Christians will celebrate that Jesus rose from the dead on the third day as He had promised.
For more information on the Lenten Luncheon Series contact the diocese at 410-822-1919 or St. Mary Anne’s at 410-287-5522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.