A list of upcoming local faith-based or spiritual events. To be included, your event must take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time, address to accent@cecilwhig.com. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at CecilDaily.com.
FRIDAY 16
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 17
SUNDAE & MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m., Zion UMC's Hall, 168 W. Main St., Cecilton. Our friends in the Faith In Action Food Pantry are hosting a "Sundae & A Movie Night" at Zion UMC's Hall. "Hotel for Dogs" will be showing on the big screen in air-conditioned comfort! Build your own sundae and enjoy great fun for all movie. Admission is one non-perishable item per person. See you there?
SUNDAY 18
ANNUAL SACRIFICE RALLY, 3 p.m., Trinity AUMP Church, 174 Trinity Church Road, North East. The Rev. Maurice Brown will be preaching and The Brown Family Gospel Singers from Bridgeton, N.J., will minister in songs. All are welcome.
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Joseph King will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
MONDAY 19
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 20
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 23
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
SATURDAY 24
CHICKEN BARBECUE AND YARD SALE, yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., takeout dinners from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Ebenezer UM Church, 1072 Ebenezer Church Road, Rising Sun. Tables available in building to eat at. Tickets $10. Also available are baked goods, hot dogs, ice cream, soda. Music by Dave and Kathy Reed will be playing at various times of the day. $15 for yard sale space, call 270-438-6159 to reserve.
SUNDAY 25
INTER-DENOMINATIONAL OUTDOOR WORSHIP, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Elk Neck State Park campground amphitheater, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East. Held summer Sundays. No entrance fee. Sponsored by North East United Methodist Church. Rev. Boyd Etter will be the featured speaker during this week’s worship.
MONDAY 26
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS REHEARSALS, 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Call 443-309-2026 for info.
TUESDAY 27
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephens Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
FRIDAY 30
FREE LUNCH, 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St. provided by Elkton Community Kitchen. All are welcome. For more information contact elktoncommunitykitchen@gmail.com.
