ROSEDALE — Rosedale residents and longtime friends Bob Dean and Joe Bures are developing a history of the suburban community, along with Golden Ring and Rossville, and prior to the coronavirus outbreak, they were giving programs on that history, all while organizing more information, stories and sources for an even deeper knowledge of it. Now Dean and Bures are relaunching their hunt for history and looking for clues to learn more about those who first arrived and settled in the area; they are asking for old photos, artifacts or just stories of the past.
“We are trying to preserve history before it is lost forever. If we don’t catch it now, 10 to 20 years from now, it will all be gone,” he said, adding that many of those he has interviewed for the project have since passed away.
The Rosedale History Project, as it is formally known, started over 10 years ago, when Dean was vice president of the Greater Chesaco Community Association in Rosedale – he stepped down from that role this year. He said that, at the time, he had heard from a local man whose wife was searching for the Stansbury Family Cemetery because of a genealogical connection she has to them; the family progenitors settled in the area in the late 1650s.
“If you live in Rosedale, the likelihood of your property being owned by the Stansbury family at one point or another is fairly high,” he said, adding that the Stansburys have owned over 1,500 acres of land in the area, which was later subdivided into what is now Rosedale.
Dean, in helping the man identify Stansbury family gravestones at the cemetery, became interested in finding out more information about the area and thought it would be wonderful to have a picture book introducing people to the history of it.
So far, he and Bures have nearly 2,000 old photos, which they have collected over the years from community members, and Dean has given many presentations on the history that he has discovered thus far.
Although it was going well for a while, Dean said the history project has been “dead in the water” since the pandemic began in March 2020, and he is worried that historical photos are artifacts are going to get thrown in the trash if they are not preserved. For that reason, he and Bures are asking people to share any old stuff from the area with them, along with any memories of years past, as they try to reestablish their project.
If you have any old photos, artifacts or memories you’d like to share of the Rosedale area, call historian Bob Dean at 410-404-8648.
