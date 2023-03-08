PHILADELPHIA — Experience “The Garden Electric!” at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show, which is back indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s show takes its theme from the spark of joy that comes from the moment of giving or receiving flowers and is evidenced throughout the elaborate designs of the featured gardens.
“For almost 200 years the Philadelphia Flower Show has grown into the greatest and largest flower show in this country and one of the top flower shows in the world. This is a hometown hero from Philadelphia,” said Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, at a press and members-only preview of the show Friday before it opened fully to the public on Saturday.
He called the flower show the official start of spring in Philadelphia.
“Everyone who comes here has a truly beautiful, exciting and fun day out with your loved ones,” Rader said, adding that the flower show is PHS’ largest fundraiser and a big economic driver for the city with an impact of over $65 million.
“Growing plants is an incredibly powerful tool that each of us can use to transform our city, our society and our environment,” Rader said. He called it a super power. “Each of us can grow plants, and in so doing, we can connect with one another, clean air and water and make the world a safer, more beautiful place.”
Seth Pearsoll, the flower show’s creative director, talked about the show’s entrance garden, surrounded in a transparent, mesh scrim.
“From the outside you see the shadows of the mystery of what’s on the inside here. In here, you have this beautiful garden, a magic world. We decided to call this year’s entrance garden, 'Florastruck.' This garden was born out of a curiosity for why humans have long had the urge to communicate through flowers. We realized that the core of all human interaction with flowers is this extraordinary moment when you are overcome with joy or awe in seeing or receiving unexpected beauty. This remarkable burst of wonder and delight, this idea of being ‘florastruck,’ is what we hope you will experience as you walk through this lush, immersive, magical floral moment, and we that it will set the tone for the rest of your visit,” he said.
The show has adopted the concept of a winding promenade, a guided path that allows guests an up-close view of the immersive gardens.
For the first time in show history, several designers were invited to create large gardens, 2,200 to 2,900 square feet.
Schaffer Designs of Philadelphia’s garden, "Eye Candy," is the largest in the show and is “inspired by the candy-coated colors, yummy fragrance and confectionary textures of flowers.” Visitors wind their way through deliciously colorful displays inspired by cotton candy, donuts with sprinkles, bubble gum balls, ice cream, cakes, a candy shop and more.
Harijanto Setiawan of Singapore, an architect-turned-florist and recipient of the 2013 Designer of the Year by the president of Singapore, designed innovative, lighted floral sculptures for his garden, Florid Electron.
Treeline Designz of Portland, Oregon, pays tribute to children uprooted from their homes and facing war in Ukraine in their garden, "In Search of Peace." The garden features a twinkling fairy house, home to the Peace Fairy, who watches over and protects all children.
In "Swingtime," Susan Cohan Gardens of Boonton, New Jersey, celebrates the joy and exuberance one feels at the start of spring — complete with tree swing.
Each of the designers featured in the Immersed display by the American Institute of Floral Designers of Forest Hill worked within one color story with one complimenting flower.
In all there are more than 70 displays, including the PHS Hamilton Horticourt that features a plethora of award-winning plants and flowers entered competitive classes.
Artisan Row offers visitors the opportunity to create a fresh floral crown, a flower show candle, a floral handbag, a succulent terrarium, a dried floral bud vase and botanical jewelry. Additional fees required.
Vendors run the gamut, from flowers to saplings, from hand-painted chocolates to handmade soaps, from landscaping tools to garden furniture. Sponsors AARP offers free games and photos and Subaru has a car on display.
Children can enjoy the free Kids Cocoon play area with discovery tables, artistic group programs, a reading area and education sessions with horticultural experts. An additional fee is required for anyone who wants to visit the butterfly garden.
The show continues through Sunday. Tickets for the Philadelphia Flower Show are $45 for adults, $30 for students 18 to 24 with student ID and $20 for children 5 to 17. The show opens daily at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. March 10 and 11 and until 6 p.m. on March 12.
