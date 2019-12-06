PERRYVILLE — A day full of fun tomorrow begins with brunch with Santa and ends with lighting the town Christmas tree in Lower Ferry Park.
The Community Fire Company of Perryville is hosting the midday meal with the “right jolly old elf” starting at 11 a.m. inside Minker Banquet Hall at the main fire house, 920 Principio Furnace Road. Children 4 and under eat free. Kids 5 to age 9 dine for $6 and it’s $9 for everyone else.
Then the town of Perryville takes over with Christmas in the Park beginning at 2 p.m. Billy Nelson, economic development coordinator, has lined up vendors, crafters, entertainment, music, food and free activities in the park at the corner of Roundhouse Drive and Broad Street.
Get there in time to see the parade, which will travel Broad Street from the fire house to the park. The Perryville High School Marching Band, Ferris, the mascot of the Aberdeen Ironbirds and more will march in the parade.
Once the parade is over the Perryville Elementary School Chorus and the high school band will perform leading up to a reading of The Night Before Christmas and the lighting of the Perryville Christmas tree.
Nelson said the tree lighting would take place around 5 p.m.
Christmas in the Park will end at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Nelson at Perryville Town Hall, 410-642-6066.
