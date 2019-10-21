PERRYVILLE — Ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes are welcome to celebrate Halloween Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Boo Bash.
Sponsored by the town of Perryville, Boo Bash will take over downtown with activities on both sides of Roundhouse Drive, according to Billy Nelson, economic development coordinator.
"There will be a straw maze, trunk-or-treat, vendors and a food truck," Nelson said, adding that there would be a hayride from Lower Ferry Park to Rodgers Tavern. "At Rodgers Tavern there will be pumpkin painting."
Nelson has 20 trunk-or-treat stops lined up for kids to visit. Trick-or-treat goodie bags will be handed out too.
Of course, there's a costume contest, Nelson said.
One of the new activities is the Game Truck of Howard County. Brought to Boo Bash by the Perryville Outreach Program, it will bring a video game lounge on wheels to Lower Ferry Park.
Danielle Hemling, director of the Outreach Program, said up to 12 children can play XBox on the truck. Hemling said the games would be age appropriate and OP staff would make sure everyone gets a chance to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.