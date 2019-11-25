PERRYVILLE — Perryville town officials are considering an interesting plan as a cost saving measure — a bulk purchase of vehicles with the plan to resell them before the Kelley Blue Book value plummets.
Debra Laubach, finance manager for Perryville, suggested the town consider the proposal from Enterprise Fleet Services.
"They are the largest buyers of cars in the world," Laubach said. "We will be able to get prices we cannot even get through the Maryland (state) bidding process."
Laubach told the mayor and commissioners that, after purchasing them, there would be a plan in place to sell the vehicles when each reaches a certain mileage. She said that "when we hit that sweet spot," the company had a sale program for the cars.
"If the vehicle sells for more [than its Kelley Blue Book value], the town gets the difference."
Kelley Blue Book is a company founded in 1926 that offers buyers and sellers the fair market value of any vehicle based on its age, odometer reading and condition. It is considered the gold standard of car pricing in the automotive industry.
By purchasing as part of a larger group, the finance manager contended that the town's cash flow would improve. With the new plan, for instance, the town could potentially get a police vehicle on the road for $15,000 to $20,000 instead of $60,000.
"When necessary, we can then replace that vehicle quickly by selling it and make money on it," Laubach said.
Aaron M. Ricks, account executive for Enterprise Fleet Management based in Linthicum Heights, said the town of Perryville could see a 10-year savings of $172,805.
Because the town had to increase property taxes 16 percent, Mayor Robert Ashby said he liked this proposal.
Ricks said that to begin the fleet purchase, the town would need to make a $22,500 down payment. Then, as an example, Ricks said the town could pay $8,400 annually, if purchasing several vehicles at one time.
"You can do the maintenance, or we do it," Ricks offered.
Denise Breder, town administrator, said the town would prefer do conduct its own vehicle maintenance.
Overall, this means Perryville would replace a town vehicle every five years on average. The town would have access to a tracking system on the Enterprise website to monitor the age and health of each of its vehicles.
Perryville would place 26 of its 31 vehicles into the program if accepted by the town.
