RISING SUN — Peggy Bailey isn’t really thinking about turning 100, but that’s where she will be Friday.
Born Margaret Ayars Pitt, she’s been “Peggy” for as long as she can remember and she remembers a lot.
“I lived on a farm that became part of Bainbridge,” Bailey recalled. “I’ve lived here all my life in the Port Deposit suburbs.”
She was born after World War I, on the edge of the Spanish Flu epidemic. One of her fondest memories is going swimming in the Susquehanna River.
“We lived abut a mile out of town. Down where the Tome Gas House is now there was a pier and a beach,” she said. Parents would sit in chairs on the beach while the children swam. “There was a rope in the water. If you couldn’t swim you went to the rope. If you could swim you went past the rope.”
While she lived through The Great Depression she never knew she was living with less.
“I was a child. I thought we were well off,” she said. “It was a happy household. I never heard my mother complain.”
“We still went to school, to the doctor and the dentist,” Bailey remembered. “But I do remember tramps coming to the door and asking for a sandwich.”
Her mother would oblige with whatever she had on hand.
During World War II she and her entire family, like most others, fretted because her three brothers were enlisted.
“It was a lot of anxiety for mother and father, and for us,” Bailey said. “My sisters and I helped with the cows and pigs in their absence.”
Going to the theater on what was then Bainbridge Naval Training Center was a treat.
“They had wonderful shows and movies,” she remembered. “And I had a summer job at the library on the base.”
The second oldest of six children, Bailey was educated first at the Jacob Tome Institute; the school established by the well-known tycoon just for the children of Port Deposit. After graduation she attended Washington College in Chestertown, Md. Upon graduation she was hired by Cecil County Public Schools to teach at Elkton High School.
“I would go to Perryville and get the train to Elkton,” Bailey said, adding, “Transportation was different.
Bailey would not get a car of her own until years later when she was hired to teach at Rising Sun High School.
“I made $1,200 a year my first year at Elkton,” she said. After a year there she learned of the need for teachers at her alma mater. She would spend five years teaching English and French at Jacob Tome Institute.
“It was a smooth transition. I knew all the rooms, all the teachers and I taught a lot of the kids I knew,” she said. That included her sister Ruth.
“There was a senior play and she wanted to be in it,” Bailey said. She struggled with the appearance of playing favorites and didn’t want Ruth to audition. “Ruth ran home and told mother I was picking on her.”
All these years later she still remembers her mother’s gentle counsel.
“Peg, let her have a tryout too. She’s a student, not a sister,” her mother told her.
While she does not remember the title of the play she does remember Ruth’s performance.
“She got the lead. She was marvelous,” Bailey said.
Ruth is gone but her sister Alice now lives in Lewes, Del. and Bailey will go visit her baby sister soon so they can celebrate her centennial birthday together.
Bailey is certain she could not be a teacher in this era of education. Classroom decorum was very different when she was at the chalkboard.
“The big thing was chewing gum and jumping around from seat to seat,” she said of her days as both a student and an educator. “Discipline was different and there was self-discipline. Kids had been taught right from wrong.”
“And there was no language,” she added. Bailey has trouble comprehending today’s generation whose regular conversations are peppered with slang and vulgarity.
One of her duties at the Institute was to chaperone a trip to New York City with the senior class of 18 to 20 students. After spending the day enjoying the sights and taking in a show, she shepherded her charges onto the late train back to Cecil County.
“I counted them all in New York City. When we got back to Perryville three were missing,” she said.
“It’s a wonder I didn’t pass away that day,” she said of the stress. “I remember that being a traumatic experience to lose someone else’s children.”
Her brother sent her home and he waited at the train station and found the missing students coming off the last train around 1 a.m.
“As it turns out they walked through the train and got back off,” she would later learn.
From Jacob Tome Institute she moved to Rising Sun High School and would remain there until she retired in 1984.
“When I went to Rising Sun I made $1,300 a year,” she said of her start at the school, which was still in town at the time. “When I moved to Rising Sun High School I was able to buy a second hand car.”
After teaching there for 20 years Bailey made the lateral move to become a guidance counselor. At her retirement after 42 years she was asked if she would like to be added to a list of substitute teachers.
“I said if I was coming back I wanted to make a full salary,” she said, effectively squashing that proposal.
When she retired Bailey said the recliner in her living room became her office. However her daughter points out she did not spend all her time seated by the window doing crossword puzzles.
“She drove people around for doctor’s appointments,” Patrice said of her mother’s volunteer work in the community. These days she reads three books per week and does crossword puzzles, although it’s a challenge to find classic puzzles without all the modern pop culture references. She watches a lot of Perry Mason reruns as well.
When word got out that Bailey was approaching her 100th birthday former students started sending her cards and letters. Of all among the growing stack on her coffee table is one from George Montgomery. When Montgomery wrote to her as a member of the military in 1958 she responded as his teacher.
In his birthday card Montgomery recalled that piece of mail.
“When I last wrote to you I was in the service. You marked all my mistakes and sent it back to me,” the neatly printed note taped inside the greeting card reads. Montgomery hoped Bailey would not do likewise this time.
“It’s well written,” Bailey said, a twinkle in her eye.
She had similar impact on Glenn “Tommy” Van Dyke. In 1953 he was a 15-year-old student in Bailey’s class. She was still Miss Pitt then and the class was called “Problems of Democracy.” He tried to sneak a late paper on her desk but she had him cornered.
“When the period was over, leaving the class I heard “VAN DYKE!” spoken in the same tone as my mother used when she called me by my full name. As I returned to Ms Pitt’s desk she had my paper in her hand and she said, “This insults me.”
“I shrunk to a mere 3 inches, “You can do better, I want this back tomorrow with the same pen or pencil.” I left the classroom like a scolded puppy.”
VanDyke figures over her 40-plus years Bailey had 1.3 million students but he considers her “a one in a million.” He hoped that others would follow his lead and also send a card to his treasured teacher.
Patrice expressed her delight at all the cards received from the former students and others who have been touched by her mother’s life.
While she did not expect to reach this milestone, Bailey does have advice for those who may want to follow.
“Do the best you can every day,” she said. “As I’ve gotten older I have learned not to worry about tomorrow. You can’t change it but you can learn from it.”
How does one celebrate 100 years of life? Bailey may enjoy a crab cake, crab imperial of a good beef tenderloin.
“I like cider and a gin and tonic from time to time,” she said, adding “It’s good for your heart and I want to keep my heart beating.”
She does have a sweet tooth too.
“Coconut. Anything coconut,” she hinted.
While she did not have any now well-known celebrities in her classrooms, Bailey is pleased with how each student has thrived, in part, from being in her charge.
“I’m proud of all the kids I taught,” Bailey said. “They turned out to be good citizens.”
