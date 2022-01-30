When artist Yanhui Kuang is ready to start a new piece, she carefully lays out in her mind, sketches it out on paper and goes into deep thought about the shapes and colors she will incorporate.
Not so much.
Instead, the California resident attacks a new canvas blind and with reckless abandon and lets her emotions and thoughts dictate what she hopes to create.
“When I paint my head’s completely empty so I just go,” said Kuang, who also doesn’t come up with a color palette ahead of time. “In school I learned a different way [but this way’s] not risky because you gave you pressure? Nobody. I never think of painting as a way to make money, it’s just a process. I just want to paint and enjoy myself.”
Kuang’s creations will be on display at the Patuxent Naval Air Museum through Thursday, Feb. 17.
The St. Mary’s County resident has 48 acrylic, oil and rice and papyrus paper pieces on display in the museum’s art gallery and in the main exhibition hall.
A biography at the exhibit says that “most of her works are created in Chinese Xuan Paper as the main creative character” and that Kuang traveled to Anhui, China to do extensive work on it. She learned that Xuan Paper needs to go through more than 100 production processes such as peeling, beating, washing and pressing.
“This was from when I was very little because we would always brush with ink and in America I knew I had something unique from my own culture,” she said. “The rice paper really influences me because you can do whatever you want. It’s very strong and very fragile too. It’s both. Rice paper has layers. When I’m painting sometimes I feel like I’m not here. I feel like I’m somewhere else.”
Kuang, who is also a substitute teacher with St. Mary’s County Public Schools, said it takes her anywhere from one to two hours to create a piece and once painted three in one evening.
Her paintings really are an extension of herself and are filled with emotion.
“If my emotion is there I’m very quick,” Kuang said. “Sometimes cry, laugh, family issues. [One day] I cried an hour and I felt I just needed to explore [that].”
She said looking around the gallery at her works “brings back lot of emotions, I think so, because it brings back a lot of bad times.”
In an ink on rice paper piece titled “Ashes to Ashes,” a blue woman seems to rise again and is reborn amid fire and ash. In “The Whisper Autumn” in which fire and smoke envelope a forest, Kuang describes the piece as “mysterious.”
One of her favorite piece is a self-portrait titled “Insight” which she did without the use of a mirrors or photos. The pensive woman has long black hair and dots on her nose which Kuang said “just decoration. I wanted to play with it.”
While she uses her emotions plenty, she also gives a peek into a fun, creative side. In “The Stamp of Plants,” she sliced a cabbage in half and used it as a stamp. She used the round cutouts from a frozen pizza container to make the five Olympic rings on a piece she calls “Beijing Winter Olympics.” She said the piece, complete with blue and white ice-themed elements, would have been a great logo for the upcoming Olympic Games. She has fun in “A Hidden Face” by stating “what you see may not be true,” and she painted “Eternal Spring” after watching a movie on French sculptor Auguste Rodin and his lover.
Kuang took up art at the age of 9 and even then, hated to not finish a painting when she started one.
“When I was little I used to paint because it would make me really calm,” she sad. “When my family would go to a cinema and my painting wasn’t done I’d say, ‘You guys go.’ I would just want to finish it to see what the result is if it was what I really wanted. It would bother me [not to finish it].”
She was overwhelmed after seeing real-life art in American museums.
“I would think, ‘Wow’ because I had only seen Western art in books and in print, never in real life,” she said. “[I would think] “Oh my gosh, how do they do this? But I would become excited and say, ‘I can do this too.’”
Kuang, who has a 4-year degree in fine arts, said she was particularly drawn to the creativity that artists enjoyed. “They do any color and any feelings,” she said. “They do whatever they want. That’s what I really enjoy. If I would just follow others I wouldn’t feel [like it’s mine].”
