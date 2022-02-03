NORTH EAST — On Sunday, Jan. 16 the posts and auxiliaries in Department of Maryland District 10 of Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted the annual Awards Banquet for the winners of the 2021 Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen Essay Contests.

Held at Elkton Memorial VFW Post 8175, it was attended by members from all four Cecil County VFW Posts. Special guests included Cheri Brown, Department of Maryland VFW Auxiliary President and James Wade, VFW Commander for the State of Maryland.

District 10 winners in the Voice of Democracy contest for students in grades 9 through 12 included: #4 Sarah Voight from Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East, #3 Jordon Brinkley from Post 7687 in Chesapeake City, #2 Kurt Vaughn from Post 8175 in Elkton, and #1 Benjamin Pollak from Jerry Skrivanek Memorial Post 8185 in Port Deposit.

District 10 winners in the Patriot's Pen contest for students in grades 6 through 8 included: #4 Jonah Landis, #3 Amiyah Moretz, #2 Caylee Moore, and #1 Adrienne Petticca.

District 10's first place VOD winner Benjamin Pollak and first place PP winner Adrienne Petticca competed against the other 10 Maryland Districts last week.

