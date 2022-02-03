District 10's first place Voice of Democracy winner Benjamin Pollak (center) with l to r: District 10 VFW Commander Bruce Edwards, Jr. , State VFW Commander James Wade, Benjamin Pollak, Department of Maryland VFW Auxiliary President Cheri Brown, and District 10 VFW Auxiliary President JoAnne Bierly.
Port Deposit Post 8185's Robert Everly with Auxiliary President Anne Gibson with VOD winners Bethany Fruhling, Lucas Patchel, Gabriel Pandolfo, Benjamin Pollak along with their teacher Scott Dellosso, all from Perryville High School.
Courtesy Chesapeake City VFW Post 8185
Courtesy Chesapeake City VFW Post 8185
Elkton Post 8175's Commander Charlie McCoy and Department Patriotic Instructor Terry Dawson with winners Kurt Vaughn and Audrey Pack
Courtesy Chesapeake City VFW Post 8185
Chesapeake City Post 7687's Commander Wallace Brown and Auxiliary President Valerie Walls with Patriot's Pen winners Tyler Davidson and Jonah Landis
Courtesy Chesapeake City VFW Post 8185
State VFW Commander James Wade speaks to the students, parents, and VFW members while Department of Maryland Auxiliary President Cheri Brown looks on.
Courtesy Chesapeake City VFW Post 8185
North East Post 6027's Tommy Lyons with VOD winner Ariana Moretz
Courtesy Chesapeake City VFW Post 8185
The Cecil County winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen competitions sponsored by VFW, of which commanders and representatives of the posts are also pictured
NORTH EAST — On Sunday, Jan. 16 the posts and auxiliaries in Department of Maryland District 10 of Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted the annual Awards Banquet for the winners of the 2021 Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen Essay Contests.
Held at Elkton Memorial VFW Post 8175, it was attended by members from all four Cecil County VFW Posts. Special guests included Cheri Brown, Department of Maryland VFW Auxiliary President and James Wade, VFW Commander for the State of Maryland.
District 10 winners in the Voice of Democracy contest for students in grades 9 through 12 included: #4 Sarah Voight from Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East, #3 Jordon Brinkley from Post 7687 in Chesapeake City, #2 Kurt Vaughn from Post 8175 in Elkton, and #1 Benjamin Pollak from Jerry Skrivanek Memorial Post 8185 in Port Deposit.
District 10 winners in the Patriot's Pen contest for students in grades 6 through 8 included: #4 Jonah Landis, #3 Amiyah Moretz, #2 Caylee Moore, and #1 Adrienne Petticca.
District 10's first place VOD winner Benjamin Pollak and first place PP winner Adrienne Petticca competed against the other 10 Maryland Districts last week.
