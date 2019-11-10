EARLEVILLE — It was a perfect day for a trail ride according to those who came to Mt. Harmon Plantation Sunday and took part in the 6th annual Paper Chase.
Sheleigh Knollinger from Milton, Del., was waiting for friends to join her so her horse, "Love Me, Love Me Not," would remain calm on the 6 to 7 miles of scenic trail along the Sassafras River.
"He's a retired thoroughbred," she said of the grey gelding who won $300,000 during his career. Knollinger said the horse, which she now calls "Rocky," needs to ride with horses that won't suddenly take off or he will do likewise. "It's the racehorse in him."
Gabby Weber was also mounted atop a retired racehorse. Weber, from Bel Air, said "Sander" likes these group rides.
"With him being in a group and loving to go fast he gets excited," Weber said. "He likes to be at the head of the line."
Michaela Fox was more focused on the scenery this year, her second time at the Paper Chase.
"I like the natural beauty of this place," she said, adding she also enjoys the terrain.
Paige Howard, executive director of the 350 acre property with history dating back to 1651, said The Paper Chase gives riders access to one of Cecil County's most historic and scenic properties and rare access to two adjoining properties.
"The footing is fantastic and the trails are immaculately kept," she said. "But it's not a race."
Using average hunter pace, the top three finishers received ribbons, Howard said. Average hunter pace is a combination of a walk, a trot and a canter.
The Paper Chase wasn't just trail riding, however. It also gave riders refreshments, a tour of the manor house and hearth cooking demonstrations.
Knollinger said she likes to ride on the beach at Cape Henlopen near her home but she learned that she could get regular access to Mt. Harmon Plantation.
"I just heard if you sign up you can ride all year," she said.
Howard said that equestrian membership "gets you your own private estate without the mowing."
To find out more about that membership or joining the Friends of Mount Harmon, please visit their website at mountharmon.org or call 410-275-8819.
Proceeds from The Paper Chase help maintain the property including its natural and historic resources, building, property and trail maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.