Newark Restaurant Week will return next week with 11 restaurants offering unique three-course meals for $30.
The event runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, and Restaurant Week entrees are available between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. each day.
“There’s definitely a lot of excitement. We have some people who come in multiple times to try the multiple selections on the menu,” said Sasha Aber, owner of Home Grown Cafe and organizer of Restaurant Week. “It’s usually a very busy week for us.”
Restaurant Week has been a tradition in Newark for more than a decade. It was first organized by the Downtown Newark Partnership and is now run by The Newark Partnership.
TNP Executive Director Leann Moore said the pandemic changed the Restaurant Week experience last year because restaurants were operating at restricted capacity, leading to a mix of dine-in and take-out options. This year, the event is back to focusing on the typical sit-down meal, though take-out is still an option.
“It brings people from all over because everyone can appreciate food and all the different options we have in Newark,” Moore said.
The event also helps bring in customers during a traditionally slow period of the year, when many University of Delaware students aren’t in Newark.
The options range from Home Grown’s sesame hoisin slow-cooked short ribs, to Caffe Gelato’s Maine mussels in a saffron-tomato broth with chorizo and toasted focaccia, to Skip Jack Dining’s espresso-braised antelope bourguignon.
Participating restaurants include Home Grown Cafe, The Blue Crab Grill, Deer Park Tavern, Taverna, Stone Balloon Ale House, Caffe Gelato, Santa Fe Mexican Grill, Iron Hill Brewery, Klondike Kate’s, Grotto Pizza and Skipjack Dining.
“We’re showing the rest of Delaware what we can really do,” Aber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.