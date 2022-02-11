David Halley has had a love for sports his entire life and now as the new executive director for Special Olympics Delaware, the Newarker has the opportunity to spread his passion for sports to people who may otherwise never get the opportunity to feel the excitement of athletics.
“There really is a lot in sports that helps you with learning life skills,” said Halley, who took over as the head of the nonprofit last month. “How to handle loss, how to pull your team together after going through a difficult time, how to challenge yourself.”
Halley is an athlete himself, focused on running. The University of Delaware alumnus once notched a 5K time of 15:48. Halley’s experiences as an athlete gives him the understanding of the benefits of athletic competition and pushing your body to its physical limits.
“In cross country, almost every time you hit that mile two marker, and you have another mile to go, you just go, ‘I should walk,’” Halley said.
Yet for Halley, and many of the athletes in the Special Olympics, the reward of finishing a race is worth those moments of self doubt.
“When you actually finish the race, you forget about that pain of that last mile,” Halley said.
Special Olympics often focuses on the holistic social aspects of well-being as much as the improving physical fitness.
“You’re talking about individuals that maybe go to high school and never talk because they don’t want to be seen as different,” Halley said. “You’re talking about people who get bullied day in and day out. What we do is we come in and provide a place where they can be accepted and seen.”
Halley previously served as the executive director for the Middletown YMCA, helping open it in 2016, along with the Bear-Glasgow YMCA in 2008.
Halley said he fell into the nonprofit sphere by chance after studying physical therapy and nutrition at UD.
While his wife was studying for her master’s degree, Halley was searching for jobs and a friend referred him to a part-time job at the YMCA. He didn’t get the part-time job, but a few months later he got a call from the organization offering him a different position.
“The idea of going in and looking at communities and saying ‘how can we best help this community,’ is something that’s very attractive,” Halley said. “It’s very rewarding to be able to raise money and give back to families.”
Special Olympics Delaware currently serves around 4,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities, but Halley said there are approximately 10,000 people in the state who could be served by the organization.
Halley moved to Newark to attend UD and met his wife on campus before graduating in 2002. He said working for Special Olympics Delaware, which has its headquarters at the UD athletic complex, feels like coming home.
Halley’s main passion outside of sports is music. Both his parents were musicians, and Halley served in the Delaware Army National Guard as a member of the army band. His passion for music is what enable him to pay for college.
“I can go back and thank my parents for making me stay with music lessons,” Halley said.
Halley plays a variety of instruments, from the trumpet to the French horn. In his many concerts in Delaware, one concert on a rainy Independence Day sticks out.
“The raindrops would come down your sheet as you’re playing,” Halley said. “It would make the notes look like they’re moving.”
The band performed the 1812 Overture by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, complete with cannon fire.
“You couldn’t hear because they would be shooting off the fireworks and shooting off the cannons,” Halley said “They had you mic’d so you could hear yourself, but you knew everyone was hearing you.”
Newark Neighbors is a biweekly column that spotlights everyday Newarkers who have an interesting story. Know somebody who should be featured? Contact reporter Matt Hooke at mhooke@chespub.com.
