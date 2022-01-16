The Newark Arts Alliance this week debuted its first exhibit of the year, “Of the Body, Spirit & Home”, a retrospective show representative of three decades of art by printmaker Rosemary Lane.
Lane served as a professor of art and as the head of printmaking in the art department at the University of Delaware until her retirement in 2005.
The show will be on display from through Jan. 28 at the Newark Arts Alliance located in Market East Plaza at 276 E. Main St.
Lane’s figurative work addresses the inner and outer realities of her subjects. At the core of this exhibition is the connection between the body, the spirit, and what comprises home.
Spanning from 1975-2004, these works illustrate Lane’s journey as a woman artist compelled by her life experiences and her exploration of what is sacred. By focusing on the body, Lane’s work expresses the human condition in intimate spaces. Her later work incorporates abstract elements to express how her human subjects interacted with energy and spirituality.
Through vivid expression, Lane’s work celebrates sentimentality and illustrates how the human and spiritual planes can create vibrant intersections.
The exhibit can be viewed during regular hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.
There will be an artist reception on Jan. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.