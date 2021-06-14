ELKTON — When Justin Harrington got diagnosed with leukemia last month Brittany Groth jumped into action because that's what neighbors do.
Groth has organized a "Fight Like Justin" fundraiser to help him with the bills. Harrington is the sole source of income for his family, which includes his wife. Tara and two small children.
"I've known him since we bought the farm. My husband went to school with him," Groth said.
Harrington is the kind of neighbor everyone needs. Groth said he would drop everything and lend a hand on their 20-acre farm.
"We help each other out a lot," Harrington said.
Groth said it was an easy decision to put together the fundraiser for Harrington and his family.
Fight Like Justin will be held Aug. 21 starting at 2 p.m. at the Groth's Hannimal Farm, 2172 East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Food and entertainment are covered with the ticket price.
"We'll have a band, food, pony rides and stuff for the little kids," she said.
There's also a cornhole tournament.
Right now Groth is rounding up items for the raffles. Anyone wishing to donate, or who would like more information, can send an email to hannimalfarm@gmail.com or call 410-996-4874.
Meanwhile Harrington is still in the hospital where he's been since May 19. What started as a trip to the eye doctor lead to the unexpected diagnosis.
"I just wanted to get my eyes checked because it was blurry," Harrington said from his Baltimore hospital room.
The optometrist saw something and sent him next door to the ophthalmologist.
"They said I should get an MRI done STAT," Harrington said. "And my white blood cell count was super super low."
Harrington, 27, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. This is a form of blood cancer in which the blood cells are unable to process themselves correctly and turn into leukemic cells. Like most cancers patients, Harrington has had chemotherapy and is on antibiotics. Right now his blood work is improving and this father of two has a goal.
"Hopefully I can get home for Father's Day," Harrington said.
And it happened. Monday morning he got word from his medical team that he can go home.
