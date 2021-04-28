Los Day Trippers
8 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021
It was an old recording of Mongo Santamaria doing a cover of The Beatles’ classic “Day Tripper” as an Afro-Cuban cha cha cha dance beat that inspired the birth of Los Day Trippers. This unique and lively band started their musical journey at a neighborhood Mexican restaurant in 2018, striking a chord with generations of Beatles lovers while hitting a groove that drew from Latin music traditions like mambo, cumbia, cha cha cha, bossa nova, merengue, bolero, and others. In the experimental spirit of the Fab Four, let Los Day Trippers take you on an adventure of transforming lads from Liverpool’s beloved songs into something new, eclectic, and fun. https://losdaytrippers.com/.
Tom Rush
Two shows, 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021
“Tom was not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences.” James Taylor Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer, whose shows offer a musical celebration…a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. His distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world with his terrific story-telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads, and the passion of gritty blues. https://www.tomrush.com/.
Philip Dutton & the Alligators
8 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021
Louisiana music from Satchmo to Chenier served up with a dash of local Old Bay flavor … A zesty musical recipe sure to spice up a special spring night in the Stoltz Pavilion! The Alligators’ goal is simple: bring a broad variety of music from Louisiana’s Bayou right here to Maryland’s Bay area. Their inspiration comes from legendary acts like Professor Longhair, The Meters, Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Louis Armstrong, Jon Cleary, and so many others. https://www.facebook.com/philipduttonandthealligators/ Philip Dutton & the Alligators are a local favorite that serves up a zesty musical gumbo from Louisiana ranging from Satchmo to Chenier with a dash of Old Bay flavor!
Kentavius Jones
8 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021
Local singer-songwriter and guitarist KJ is homegrown Eastern Shore talent at its finest! KJ is an eclectic, soulful performer who has shared the stage with Grammy-winning acts like The Roots and Snarky Puppy. The son of a DJ, his musical influences range from Stevie Wonder and Miles Davis to Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix. https://www.facebook.com/kentaviusjones/.
Dan Navarro
8 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021
It was as a songwriter that Dan Navarro started his career, mostly in collaboration with Eric Lowen, for artists as diverse as Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated classic “We Belong”), The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo’, Dave Edmunds, The Tempatations, Dionne Warwick, Austin outlaw legend Rusty Weir, and many more... Throughout the 1990s, Dan recorded and toured with Lowen in the acclaimed acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro, until Eric’s retirement in 2009. Dan has since transitioned into a growing solo career, increasingly in demand on the national concert circuit, and touring nearly 100 dates per year. http://w.dannavarro.com/dannavarro/home.html.
Kat Parsons
8 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021
A little bit Zen, a little bit playful, Kat Parsons' music balances on the dicey line between reality and fantasy. Instead of running from the duality of that place, Parsons mines it. When Kat sings about life being lived, you can't help but recognize your own story in the lines. An intrepid spirit in music as in life, she reaches deep and wide and leaves you exhilarated, comforted, understood…Connected, in a very human way. In an era anesthetized on spin, Kat Parsons is distinctively real. https://katparsons.com/
Anthony Turk Cannon
Smooth Jazz Saxophonist
8 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021
Born in St. Michaels, saxophonist Anthony Cannon started to make his musical mark at open-mic blues and jazz venues in the Baltimore/DC area back in the ‘90s. Over the years, he’s gone on to establish himself in the blues, R&B, and rock/pop scenes.Playing music from the center of his heart, Cannon finds inspiration all around him. He pulls directly from his life experiences…some happy and some sad…to perform music for your soul with passion and with love. https://anthonycannon.com/.
