EASTON — The High & Wides will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Avalon Theatre’s Stoltz Pavilion.
Their 2018 debut album, “Lifted,” reached No. 10 on Billboard‘s bluegrass chart and was hailed as “quietly revolutionary” by David Bromberg in No Depression magazine.
Following the success of “Lifted,” in December 2019, the band released their follow-up album, Seven True Stories, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart.
Like the large-haul trains for which the band is named, The High & Wides project a big, driving sound — mountain musical traditions reimagined for a new century.
Formed on the Eastern Shore in 2015, they write music about arson and hourly motels, dystopian love songs and ballads of violent history.
The High & Wides draw from their members’ extensive backgrounds in bluegrass, recalling an era when old-time, rockabilly and proto rock ‘n’ roll coexisted in a murky soup of hillbilly string band music.
The members are Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle) and Mike Buccino (bass).
Tickets to The High & Wides’ Stoltz Pavilion show start at $50 for a tall table for two or patio table for two, and $100 for a patio set for four. They are available online at www.avalontheatre.com or by calling 410-822-7299.
The show will also be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/avalontheatremaryland, and on YouTube at youtube.com/avalontheatremaryland. The suggested ticket price for the livestream is $25 and can be made at paypal.me/avalonfoundationinc. Please reference “THE HIGH AND WIDES” when purchasing within PayPal.
For more information, check out www.thehighandwides.com.
