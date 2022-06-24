NORTH EAST — The bright melodies of big band jazz once again filled Hart’s Amphitheater as the Airmen of Note, the United States Air Force’s jazz ensemble, returned to Cecil County for a concert on Saturday’s sunny evening.

The Airmen, an 18-piece band who have toured and recorded both across the nation and internationally with jazz musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie and Sarah Vaughan, have held a concert at Harts United Methodist Church annually for many years.

“They’ve been here numerous times,” Hank Passi, a retired Air Force colonel and member of Hart’s Chapel, told the Cecil Whig prior to the concert. “They love coming up here.”

The concert opened with Mario Bauzá’s “Mambo Inn,” which the Airmen recently performed with Grammy-nominee Ignacio Berroa. The Airmen performed other hits such as “Battle Royal,” written by Duke Ellington and Count Basie to feature two big bands simultaneously.

Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Burns, one of the Airmen’s trumpeters, noted that the Airmen have had the opportunity to perform “Battle Royal” with their counterpart big bands in the German Defense Force and the British Royal Air Force’s Squadronaires.

During an intermission, County Executive Danielle Hornberger and members of the County Council presented a proclamation thanking the Airmen for their continued concerts here in the county. As Council President Bob Meffley began to read the proclamation, he had to quickly correct himself as he read “Army” rather than Air Force. The slip-up was met with laughter from both the crowd and the Airmen sitting behind him.

Sgt. Burns thanked the ladies of Hart’s United Methodist Church for the meal they cooked for the Airmen prior to the concert. He recalled noting the difference in methods of eating the fried chicken dinner between himself, originally from Tennessee, and the Airmen’s pianist, who hails from Buffalo, NY., and how those differences are a testament to the way the Airmen bring people from all walks of life together and unite them through music.

“It’s like the Air Force,” Burns noted. “Bringing people together from across the country.”

After the applause had died down at the close of the concert, Burns noted that the Airmen’s concerts at Hart’s Amphitheater have been some of his favorites in his 20 years with the band.

“When I retire,” Burns told the audience. “This place will hold a very special place in my heart, because of the people and the way you take care of us.”

