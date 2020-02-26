Here are 5 Things you can do with your library card this week in anticipation of author Kate Racculia’s visit this Friday.
ATTEND: Meet the Author: Library After Hours Friday February 28
Let’s celebrate the conclusion of Winter Reading! Kate Racculia, author of “Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts” and “Bellweather Rhapsody,” will present. Q&A and book signing to follow.
READ: “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin
This children’s comic mystery classic was a major influence on Kate Racculia’s writing.
WATCH: “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World!”
When a goofy assortment of motorists unexpectedly learn the whereabouts of a stolen fortune, they speed off on a side-splitting, car-bashing race for the loot in this 1963 comedy masterpiece starring a veritable who’s who of acting legends including Milton Berle, Mickey Rooney, Sid Caesar and Ethel Merman.
LISTEN: “Our Boston: Writers Celebrate the City They Love” on Hoopla
Boston area writers from Dennis Lehane to John Updike share essays about the town that was home to Kate Racculia and features in her novel “Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts.”
EXPLORE: The Queen of mysteries, Agatha Christie on HOOPLA. Lesser known short stories, classic novels and even her most famous detectives, Poirot and Miss Marple are all available to read, listen to or watch on Hoopla. Always free and always available on Hoopla with your library card!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.