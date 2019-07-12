CCPL librarian Tracy recommends “Song For a Whale” by Lynee Kelly:
12-year-old techie Iris is the only deaf person at her school and is struggling to fit in. During science class, Iris learns about Blue 55, a whale who produces a song at a different frequency than other whales, meaning he’s never been able to communicate with other whales. Iris has an idea to replicate Blue 55’s song so he knows he isn’t alone. The problem is that Blue 55 is 3,000 miles away and isn’t able to be tracked. Will Iris find Blue 55? This is a perfect book for whale enthusiasts or fans of “The One-and-Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate. I recommend this for children grades 4-6, but any adult would also enjoy this lovely engaging story.”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
