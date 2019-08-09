Allie recommends “Queenie” by Candice Cart-Williams:
“Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year old British-Jamaican woman working at a national newspaper in London. When her long-term relationship ends, she finds herself careening down a path of questionable decisions.
Critics have called it a mash-up between Helen Fielding’s “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americana,” but I would also argue that fans of “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” will enjoy this honest and raw book. You will laugh at points, but at the same time, your heart will ache for Queenie.”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose three to five titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
