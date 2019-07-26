Ali from the Elkton Central Library recommends “My Lovely Wife” by Samantha Downing:
Are you ready for your next mind-blowing read? Put this book on hold immediately! It’s told from the point of view of the husband — we don’t know his real name — who is in love with his wife, and is willing to do anything to keep their marriage interesting — including murder! I’ve never read a thriller quite like this — and I’ve read a lot. It reminds me most of the TV show “Dexter.”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
