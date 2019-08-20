Staff Pick: 'Dear Wife' by Kimberly Belle

Cheryl, from the Perryville Branch Library, recommends "Dear Wife" by Kimberly Belle:
"Who is Sabine and where is she? Who is Beth and why is she on the run? The lead detective on the case will stop at nothing to find out what happened and bring the missing woman home. 'Dear Wife' is a terrifying page-turner with a stunning conclusion. For fans of psychological thrillers."
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose three to five titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
