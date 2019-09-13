The “Many Faces of George Washington” exhibit is on display at the Elkton Central Library, starting on Oct. 3! This month, learn more about Washington —and other early American history. Let Allie, our resident Book Psychic pick a book for you based on your star sign!
Aries: March 21 - April 19
"The Widow Washington: The Life of Mary Washington"
By Martha Saxton
You believe in hard work, Aries. This new biography of Washington’s mother, Mary, tells a different story that historians overlooked. Mary’s life as a single mother meant Washington did not have the same wealth or freedom — and her demanding mothering formed him into the hard-working, moral, and persistent president that led our nation.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:426817/one?qu=the+widow+washington+the+life+of+mary+washington
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
"Founding Gardeners: The Revolutionary Generation, Nature, and the Shaping of the American Nation"
By Andrea Wulf
Taurus, you are most at home when you are outside in nature. Learn about the founding fathers through their passion for gardening, agriculture, and botany.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=founding+gardeners+the+revolutionary+andrea+wulf&te=
Gemini: May 21 - June 20
"The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot Against George Washington"
By Brad Metzler
Gemini, you’re a curious one — learn about the previously untold piece of American history that reveals George Washington’s character and illuminates he origins of America’s counterintelligence movement that led to the modern-day CIA.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+first+conspiracy+the+secret+plot+against+george+washington&te=
Cancer: June 21 - July 22
"Friends Divided: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson"
By Gordon S. Wood
Friendship is important to you, Cancer, so learn about how John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, two vastly different political figures, found common ground later in life and rekindled their friendship.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=friends+divided%3A+john+adams+and+thomas+jefferson&te=
Leo: July 23 - Aug. 22
"Alexander Hamilton"
By Ron Chernow
You probably loved the Hamilton soundtrack, Leo, so try reading the definitive biography of Alexander Hamilton which is the basis for the musical.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=alexander+hamilton+ron+chernow&te=
Virgo: Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
"The Ideas That Make America: A Brief History"
By Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen
You’re an inquisitive one, Virgo — find out about the set of ideas, from transcendentalism to postmodernism, which helped shaped our nation.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:412032/one?qu=the+ideas+that+made+america%3A+a+brief+history
Libra: Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
"The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of a Nation"
By Colin G. Calloway
Libra, you’re all about justice and balance, so you may enjoy this biography that offers a perspective that has only been partially told: the story of George Washington and the Native leaders he intimately dealt with across the decades, and how central their role was in the nation’s foundation.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:403382/one?qu=the+indian+world+of+george+washington%3A+the+first+president
Scorpio: Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
"Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution"
By Patrick K. O’Donnell
Scorpio, you are fearless. Learn about Washington’s “Immortal 400,” the heroic regiment whose desperate charges allowed the Revolutionary War to continue. Once you’re finished, see the bestselling author, Patrick K. O’Donnell, speak at Elkton Central Library on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=washington%27s+immortals+the+untold+story&te=
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
"The Bone and Sinew of the Land: America’s Forgotten Black Pioneers and the Struggle for Equality"
By Anna-Lisa Cox
You love learning, Sagittarius, so pick up this book of long-hidden stories of America’s black pioneers, the frontier they settled, and their fight for the heart of the nation. Named one of the Smithsonian’s Best History Books of 2018.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:397147/one?qu=the+bone+and+sinew+of+the+land
Capricorn: Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
"In the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory of Yorktown"
By Nathaniel Philbrick
Capricorn, your ambition and determination will attract you to this thrilling story of the year in America’s history that won the Revolutionary War. Written by the bestselling author of Valiant Ambition and In the Heart of the Sea.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=In+the+Hurricane%E2%80%99s+Eye%3A+The+Genius+of+George+Washington+and+the+Victory+of+Yorktown&te=
Aquarius: Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
"The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West"
By David McCullough
Aquarius, you are the progressive and revolutionary thinker of the zodiac, so read this book on the pioneers who overcame hardships to build a community based on ideals that would come to define our country.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+pioneers+the+heroic+story+of+the+settlers&te=
Pisces: Feb. 19 - March 20
"Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music that Made a Nation"
By Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw
You are musical and artistic, Pisces, so go on a journey through eras in American history and the songs and performers that inspired us. Co-written by Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham and music superstar Tim McGraw.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=songs+of+america%3A+patriotism%2C+protest%2C+and+the+music+that+made+a+nation&te=
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
