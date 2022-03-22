Ray Sordiff gets a little help from his wife, Theresa, to wield the ceremonial sword and cut the cake after he was awarded the Order of St. Maurice for his service to the Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit.
Ray Sordiff and his wife Theresa stand front and center as Quartermaster Daniel Sexton prepares to place the Order of St. Maurice around Sordiff’s neck.
PORT DEPOSIT — Members of Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit honored one of their own for his more than 50 years of service to the post on Susquehanna River Road.
Ray Sordiff Day will forever be February 25 at VFW Post 8185.
Sgt. Raymond Sordiff joined the VFW while in Vietnam in 1968. A combat engineer, Sordiff’s helicopter was shot down and he was taken captive. However he was rescued the same day by American allies. Once discharged Sordiff continued to serve in the Reserves and the 115th Armory until his retirement.
Sordiff has been active at Post 8185 including serving in almost every elected position; five terms as post commander.
For his dedication William Ward, commander, presented Sordiff with the Honorable Order of St. Maurice.
“Be it known you were tested and found worthy of special recognition for outstanding contributions to the community of Army infantry,” Ward said at his induction.
“St. Maurice is the embodiment of courage, justice and commitment to principal leadership and gallantry,” Ward said, adding Sordiff exudes all these qualities and more. “Therefore this patriot is due special honor and respect for now and posterity.”
